We’re Obsessed With The Sporty-Chic Dress That Hilary Duff Wore & Here’s One You Can Get For $50 Less

You can never have too much athleisure in your wardrobe. Trendy, comfy, and super cute – this must-have tennis dress checks all of the boxes. We have been seeing some of our favorite celebs rocking tennis dresses in outfits that look like they’re fresh off of the court and making their way to the runway.

Tennis Dress: $24.99 – $35.99 – Buy it on Amazon

One of our favorites, Hilary Duff, was recently spotted taking part in this sporty-chic trend – and we are officially obsessed. We found a way for you to bring this high-end look into your closet for a fraction of the price. Keep reading for the details.

Dresses aren’t just for the summer. The transition period into fall is a great time to pull out some cute dresses while waiting for the cooler weather to take full effect. Comfort and style come together with this stylish tennis dress This sleeveless, versatile athletic dress is perfect for workouts, running errands or a night out on the town.

The dress features a built-in bra and shorts for coverage and comfort. It comes in a variety of bold color choices like bubble gum pink and bright yellow, as well as classic neutrals like white and beige. You can even opt for fall-themed colors and patterns like houndstooth, plum and mustard yellow.

The slim fit of this dress is extremely flattering while also providing plenty of coverage. It’s made from breathable performance fabric, so you can stay comfortable while working up a sweat. It also has pockets so you can keep your hands free while you’re on the go.

Pair this trendy tennis dress with your favorite sandals or sneakers for a sporty casual look. Once it gets cooler outside, throw on a cozy cardigan for some major fall vibes.

Don’t let this trend pass you by. Add this must-have tennis dress to your wardrobe for the ultimate cute, comfy and chic look this fall. Serve up an awesome sporty fit that you can wear comfortably all day long.