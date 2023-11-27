Heidi Klum & Sarah Jessica Parker Love This Skincare Brand & Their Products Are 30% Off

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock / Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock

La Roche-Posay is a reliable, affordable, and effective skincare brand that has several celebrities’ stamp of approval. From Sarah Jessica Parker and Heidi Klum to Kelly Ripa and Anne Hathaway, they have all raved about the brand. For Cyber Monday, La Roche-Posay is having a sale on their best-selling moisturizer and it comes with a travel-size cleanser too! It’s the best for traveling and it’s 30% off! The La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer with Travel Size Hydrating Cleanser has everything you need to keep your skin clean and glowy.

As for the moisturizer, Sarah Jessica has been using it for over a decade! She shared with InStyle, “I’ve used this for at least 10 years. It’s light, unscented, and just the greatest moisturizer I’ve ever found. My children use it as well,” she said. “It’s the only moisturizer I’ve used forever. It’s just La Roche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great.”

Both of these products in the travel skincare set are essential to your skin — they both have the La Roche-Posay Prebiotic Thermal Water infused in the formula, which is a unique ingredient with plenty of antioxidants and there is also ceramide-3 and niacinamide in both products for the ultimate hydration. By just using these two products every day, we guarantee you’ll see a difference in your skin for the better. They are lightweight, hydrating, and will give your skin the glow it needs.