Gigi Hadid Wore A Fall Sweater With This Trendy Detail That’s Literally Everywhere Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re counting down the days until fall, and getting our closets ready with all of the season’s essentials in the meantime. Supermodel Gigi Hadid seems to be in the same boat as she was recently spotted wearing a super chic sweater. We loved the look and couldn’t help but notice the unique v-neckline. We knew we just had to find a way to recreate the look.

While we love the outfit, we weren’t really loving the price. Gigi’s sweater totals out at $300+. If this price doesn’t sit well with your wallet, then meet this V-Neck Knitted Sweater. This stylish sweater bears a striking resemblance to Gigi’s and is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe lineup. Did we mention it’s less than $40?

V-Neck Knitted Sweater: $35.99

Buy it on Amazon

This super cute sweater comes in all of the essential fall colors. Choose from caramel, coffee, beige or burgundy to really play into the season. If you’re looking to add some more color to your wardrobe, then go with avocado green, dark green or baby blue.

This lightweight sweater features the same unique v-neckline that we love about Gigi’s look. The sweater is oversized but still has a super flattering style thanks to the knitted fabric and puff sleeves that feature ribbed cuffs at the end.

Wear this cute sweater with leggings or your favorite jeans and booties for a casual look. If you want to recreate Gigi’s whole outfit, sport it with some trendy cargo pants. With so many colors and options, you can create tons of looks with this cozy sweater.

We have Gigi to thank for this stylish sweater, her look was the perfect fall fashion inspo. Add this adorable V-Neck Knitted Sweater to your wardrobe and make this super chic look your own.