These Are The Baggy Pants That Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing

Image Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve noticed that looser-fitting clothing has been on trend lately, don’t worry – you haven’t traveled back in time. Recently, celebs like Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Eva Longoria have been spotted wearing baggy pants and crop tops that are reminiscent of Y2K vibes. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get the same look.

High Waist Cargo Pants: $30.99 – Buy it on Amazon

Cargo pants are one early 2000s fashion trend that we are happy to welcome back. Adding a pair to your look instantly brings an edgy vibe. Not to mention, all of those pockets really do come in handy!

You don’t have to jump into a time machine to find the perfect pants to add to your wardrobe. We found this fashion-forward pair on Amazon that combines the classic cargo style with a modern high-waist to accentuate your curves in all the right places. These high-waisted cargo pants are readily available on Amazon for just $30.

These casual wide-leg pants easily pair with a long-sleeve crop top, hoodie or denim jacket. The polyester material is great for everyday streetwear, school outfits or your travel wardrobe. The neutral color and baggy fit make them perfect for the upcoming fall season. Throw them on with your favorite tennis shoes or spice things up like Eva Longoria and wear them with a pair of heels!

These high-waisted cargo pants provide the secure comfort that you need. The loose fit and breathable material mean you will still be able to move around freely and comfortably. The cargo-style pockets further provide extra room for your cell phone and wallet so that you can keep your precious belongings with you at all times.

These khaki pants are an everyday must-have for all the fashionistas this fall. Hurry, get yours for just $30 on Amazon, and stay ahead of the autumn trends!