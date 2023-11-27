Rock the Same It-Girl Bag as Emily Ratajkowski: 20% Off for Cyber Monday

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

To be a fashion girly, you don’t always have to break the bank — and Emily Ratajkowski agrees. One of her favorite bags that she’s always seen wearing is the JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, which is 20% off right now for Cyber Monday! This bag is affordable, trendy, and comes in 20 different colors (EmRata has been seen wearing four different shades, which you can see here), so once you purchase one, you’ll want them all! She isn’t the only celebrity who has been seen wearing this bag — Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, and Megan Fox have also rocked it.

Shop the JW PEI Women’s Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag for $63.99 on Amazon today!

You can dress this bag up or down — it looks fabulous with jeans and a t-shirt, with a sundress and wedges, or even at an event. The options are endless since it’s so neutral and versatile. The rouche style on the handle gives it a retro and fun look, without overpowering the simplicity of the purse. It’s the definition of an affordable it-girl bag — since it’s less than $65 dollars and is as chic as can be.

This bag has over 2,700 stellar reviews on Amazon. “This bag is beautiful. It has such a luscious feel and it exceeded my expectations. I thought it might be too small but it holds everything I need; my smaller wallet, key fob, glasses, lip gloss and phone. I get so many compliments and people can not believe how soft and buttery it feels.” Another said, ” Its adorable, functional and great quality. It feels and looks like authentic leather. My mom even steals it from me from time to time. The packaging is also adorable. 10/10!”