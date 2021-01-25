Stars Rocking Daisy Dukes: See Rihanna & More Wearing Denim Shorts In Winter

Some stars will do whatever it takes to make a look work — even braving cooler temperatures for their denim shorts obsession! See your favorite celebs donning daisy dukes during the winter months!

When it comes to wearing the perfect pair of daisy dukes, there’s no weather a true style star won’t take on. Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen have all battled bitter cold temps to wear denim shorts. These stars and more have helped keep the summer staple alive throughout the winter months — and for that, we’re eternally grateful. See the stars who’ve dared to bear winter weather to wear daisy dukes in our attached gallery!

Rihanna is one of our favorite style stars for a number of reasons — one being, that she’s fearless when it comes to fashion. She was once spotted in these cut-off denim shorts while arriving at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning singer paired her light-wash denim with black gladiator sandals and a long, beige-colored cardigan. Rihanna, who appeared to be topless under her coat, made sure to expose her daisy dukes by securing only one button.

Hailey Baldwin can do no wrong – especially when it comes to styling blue denim. Then again, she has modeled in a number of denim campaigns for top brands including Levi’s and H&M, so she knows her denim. Paparazzi once caught the supermodel having a daisy duke moment while leaving Voda Spa in Los Angeles. Hailey donned a pair of light-washed jean shorts with a white oversized button-down shirt. Like Rihanna, the Bare Minerals ambassador made sure to show off her denim by only snapping buttons above her waist. Additionally, Hailey stepped out in a clean pair of white Nike Air Force 1’s with exposed socks.

Another celebrity who knows her stuff when it comes to rocking daisy dukes is Chrissy Teigen. The Cravings author donned a pair of classic denim shorts while out and about in Los Angeles in this above shot. Similar to Hailey, the model wore a white button-down shirt. However, Chrissy’s top featured a long train, an off-the-shoulder collar, and additional buttons on the sleeves. She showed off her long legs in a pair of grey over-the-knee boots and accessorized with silver Aviators.

We love how differently Rihanna, Hailey and Chrissy styled their daisy duke looks. See how Vanessa Hudgens and more stars have styled denim shorts in winter weather by clicking through our attached gallery!