Levi’s Is 20% Off On Amazon Right Now & Here Are The Styles Of The Celeb-Loved Denim Brand That Will Go Fast

Stop everything — there’s a major Levi’s sale on Amazon and prices are at an all-time low! Shop different styles of denim including jackets, high-rise, maternity jeans and more!

It’s no secret that Levi’s is a leader in the fashion industry when it comes to denim! Since 1853, the American clothing company has carved its own lane in the world of denim with its high-quality designs. Both women and men are obsessed with brand’s many fits, cuts and styles, such as Levi’s booty-lifting technology and slimming waistbands. While a good pair of Levi’s can be on the pricier side, there’s an epic deal happening right now, only on Amazon!

Some of the best Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Apparel denim items are up to 20% off. And, there’s something for everyone — from women’s maternity jeans, to denim jackets, colored and classic denim, and much more! Shop our top 5 best Levi’s deals, below:

1. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans

Best seller alert! These Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-On Skinny Jeans are everything and more. While they include all of the craftsmanship and authenticity that goes into a pair of Levi’s, these jeans also have a pull-on waist for maximum comfort. The pull-on closure creates a slim look and feel, without any bulkiness of a zipper or button top. These jeans feature super stretch material that lasts throughout the day and night — allowing for a snug fit that doesn’t lose its shape. The pull-on skinny jeans have a vintage, worn-in look and a mid-rise waistband with a tummy-slimming panel. These jeans are a must-have! Additionally, these come in a variety of colors: burgundy, matte black, light and dark wash. $26.99, amazon

2. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Original Trucker Jacket

You can’t go wrong with this Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Trucker Jacket, that’s less than $30. — Talk about a steal! This authentic jacket features a vintage inspired finish and a fitted shape that hits below the waist. It includes a full button closure, along with an adjustable button tab hem. This Trucker jacket, in “Blue Velvet” has a worn-in look with an ombre fade. Styling tip: Layer up this winter with a cute sweater or hooded top underneath this denim jacket for the ultimate street style look. This jacket also comes in a number of different colors, including white and dark denim. $27.99, amazon

3. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Slim Straight Jeans

Next up are these Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Shaping Slim Straight Jeans, which you won’t want to take off. These particular jeans have a similar wash as the above Trucker jacket (make the perfect denim outfit for just $50!). The mid-rise jeans feature soft stretch material so you can move with ease no matter what you’re tasked with. These Shaping Straight jeans are slim through the hip and thigh so they hug you in all the right places. The unique fabric is a combination of cotton, denim, Elastane and Polyester. These are the perfect jeans for a night out on the town or a game-night in! $22.91, amazon

4. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Modern Bootcut Jean

Bootcut is back, baby! These Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Modern Bootcut Jeans never go out of style. For less than $20, you can step out looking like your favorite celeb in these mid-rise jeans. What’s good about a bootcut fit is the freedom to wear just about any style shoe. We suggest pairing these particular jeans, which also include a comfort waistband, with ankle booties! $17.28, amazon

5. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Maternity Slim Boyfriend Jeans

For all of the expectant mothers out there, we had to include these incredible Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Maternity Slim Boyfriend Jeans! They cater to your growing baby bump, without making you feel constricted. These maternity jeans are tight through the hip and thigh, and feature a skinny leg opening for a flattering fit. If you’re looking for a stylish and comfortable boyfriend jean that’s not too baggy, these are the perfect jeans for you, momma! $25.49, amazon