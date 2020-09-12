The Best Fringe Jeans To Shop For To Nail The Fall Trend Like Kerry Washington

Fall is right around the corner, which means it’s almost time to break out all things denim! Stars like Kerry Washington and Emma Roberts love to rock fringe bottom jeans. Shop the best and most stylish frayed denim pants!

While summer attire is fun and breezy, there’s just something about fall fashion that makes dressing for cooler weather even better. A closet staple for fall is denim — denim jackets, denim tops, denim pants, and the list goes on. When it comes to jeans, they can sometimes look all the same, which is why stars like Kerry Washington, Emma Roberts, and Khloe Kardashian have stepped out in frayed jeans or fringe bottom jeans. The detailed bottoms make for a head-turning look and the edgiest street style.

Kerry is one of our favorite style stars when it comes to fringe bottom jeans. The Scandal alum once stepped out in a pair of cool 3×1 WM3 Straight Crop Fringe Jeans. The hipster-style pants retail for an estimated $295, but they’re on sale for $171 at ifchic.com. Fringe bottom jeans have the perfect cut that allows for a statement shoe — just as Kerry did with her look. She paired her jeans with multicolored, open-toe sandals. In addition to her statement shoe, the actress donned a black tank and an effortless ponytail. With fringe jeans, there’s no need for an embellished or flashy top. — Take a page out of Kerry’s book and shop our top fringe denim picks, below:

1. MOTHER Women’s The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans In ‘Not Guilty’

Celebs love Mother — specifically, the brand’s denim. Stars like the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and model Gigi Hadid have been spotted out in its jeans. From the fit, to the cut, Mother always delivers. Their Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans feature stretch material and are made mostly of cotton, as well as polyester and elastane. The “Not Guilty” style is Mother’s favorite vintage-inspired high rise fit with cropped boot cut legs. Mother jeans are also sold at Revolve, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and many more retailers. $198, motherjeans.com

2. Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

You can’t go wrong with Levi’s. The brand has been around since the 1950’s, so they know a thing or two about denim. The 721’s are one of the Levi’s most popular styles, aside from their 501’s. These high rise skinny jeans are the perfect fit to pair with any style shoe. Cropped at the ankle with medium fringe detail, the 721’s sit right above the waist for a flattering look and comfortable feel. Celebs like Rihanna, Hillary Duff, and Miley Cyrus love to rock Levi’s. $45, levis.com

3. Good American GOOD LEGS CROP

GA’s GOOD LEGS style is the brand’s best-selling skinny fit with a cropped length. This classic pair of baby blue jeans features distressed details and wefting at the knees. Although these jeans hug every curve, they’re super stretchy, sculpting and contain smoothing fabric with amazing recovery. What’s amazing recovery, you ask? — It gives you more wears between washes and allows your jeans to preserve their original shape, wear after wear. No wonder we’ve seen stars like Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, Gabrielle Union and every Kardashian-Jenner sister rocking GA’s jeans. $179, goodamerican.com

4. Joe’s Jeans Women’s Charlie High Rise Skinny Crop Jean

Joe’s Jeans is another denim brand that’s loved by the stars. NFL pro Julian Edelman and top influencer Danielle Bernstein even joined forces for a special collaboration with the brand in 2019. HollywoodLife was in attendance at the official launch party in New York City, where we got the chance to explore Joe’s Jeans up close and personal. — And, yes, they’re the real deal! While these Charlie High Rise Skinny Crop bottoms aren’t part of the collaboration, they’re just as stylish. The fringe ankles add extra detail to the ombre, distressed jeans. $79, joesjeans.com

5. Free People Great Heights Frayed Skinny Jeans

These Great Height Frayed Skinny Jeans by Free People are an absolute steal. The high-rise skinny silhouette, from the brand’s We The Free collection, are the perfect season-to-season jeans. They’re fitted to the body and feature stretch material for a comfortable fit. These jeans include distressing above the knees and exaggerated fray bottoms. What separates these jeans from others is that they’re available in 3 different fits: regular, long and short. Additionally, these skinny jeans come in a variety of colors: “Blue Sky” (what the model is wearing), “Black As Night,” “Night Shade,” “Apallo,” “Overcast,” “Golden,” “Sweet Lavender,” “Rose Shadow,” and “Ecru.” These specific jeans are made of mostly cotton, as well as polyester, spandex, nylon and rayon. $78, freepeople.com

6. J Brand Selena Mid Rise Cropped Boot Cut

J Brand jeans is another celeb and influencer-loved brand. And, that’s due in part to the their unmatched fit. You’ll see Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss in J Brand jeans, especially when they’re traveling from coast to coast for modeling gigs. This mid rise cropped boot cut style can be worn during any season, and it allows for a statement shoe to shine. It’s sustainable Real-Life Rigid denim looks like classic rigid denim, but with added stretch so you can move freely and easily. These jeans, in the color Gigi Destruct, are a light-wash denim that’s sure to brighten up any summer look. Bonus: They’re made of up to 30% recycled cotton! Additionally, the Selena mid rise cropped boot cut jeans are made of Lyocell and Polyurethane. $248, jbrandjeans.com

7. William Rast Women’s Frayed Hem Ankle Skinny Jeans

Williams Rast is a hidden gem when it comes to denim. These extremely affordable jeans have fringe statement bottoms that don’t take away from a statement shoe, making for the perfect outfit combo. Before William Rast expanded to other categories, it was originally a denim brand — which means they know their stuff where denim is concerned. William Rast denim is also sold at Macy’s and Dillards. $26, williamrast.com