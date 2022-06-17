TikTok’s Nail Techs Are Sharing All The Secrets To Beautiful At-Home Gel Nails

Image Credit: New Africa/Adobe

Love a fresh set, but hate the nail salon and overspending? Trust us, you’re not alone. Thankfully, there’s no need to worry because perfect nails have never been more attainable and affordable. You can finally say goodbye to inconvenience, and hello to amazing DIY nails thanks to TikTok and this essential product. Now you can do your nails like a pro from the comfort of your own home.

The UV LED Nail Lamp is the missing piece to the ultimate at-home gel manicure, and it’s currently on sale for 30% off.

This LED nail light is the secret to quality nails. A brand trusted by 5 million professionals, you can be sure you’re getting the high quality you deserve. This nail lamp dries 50% faster than other dryers, but its easy use isn’t the only thing that makes it beginner-friendly. It’s also compatible with all sorts of gel nail brands.

The smart sensor and adjustable timer also help to add so much convenience. The nail lamp allows automated curing for 99 seconds to start without the use of manual operations. You can adjust the timer to one of its three settings, 5 seconds, 30 seconds or 60 seconds.

Another aspect we love? This nail light is made with comfort and safety in mind. Equipped with 30 LED beads, the white light source helps to protect your skin from getting burnt. You can also say goodbye to the dizziness and discomfort you experienced due to the nail lamp lights at the nail salon. Made with compact and high power, the bulbs in this drying light are also perfectly positioned to ensure the perfect UV light distribution.

This LED light is simple to use and equipped with all of the necessities you’ll need for a home manicure. With your nail lamp, you’ll get a user manual, a power adaptor and a nail polish application.

Getting professional nails without leaving your home has never been so possible. Thanks to this easy-to-use UV nail light, you’ll save money and get the nails of your dreams. We don’t know how long this 30% off sale will last though, so grab it before it’s gone.