Exercise In Style This Spring Like Kendall Jenner With This Pastel Workout Set That Has Over 1k Reviews

HollywoodLife has found the best pastel workout set so that your activewear is just as colorful as the trends this spring & you can shop it right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pastels have always been big in spring, but this year, the bright yet soft colors are popular for whole new reasons. The renaissance of “coconut girl” fashion happening right now: think bright pastels combined with loud aloha prints, like the type of clothing you’d find in a Florida souvenir store in 2004. On the older spectrum of fashion (less Gen Z, and more millennial), pastels are having just as major a moment thanks to the resurgence of whimsical patterns and colors from brands like House Of Sunny. Even Kendall Jenner loves the trend and she was spotted rocking a pastel blue Alo Yoga set, so, swap out those black Lululemon leggings you’ve been wearing since 2016 and buy the best pastel workout set here for only $28.

Get the best pastel workout set here — leggings and sports bra both included — for $28!

If blue is not your vibe, this workout set is also available in lavender and bubblegum pink. If you want to pick up a neutral set to balance out all the pastels, the workout set is also available in black, grey, and khaki colors. Sizes range from small to x-large. Of course, you’re probably wondering: what makes this pastel workout set the best one? Well, first of all, the price of this activewear set from Amazon’s OLCHEE store is hard to find anywhere else. You get both the sports bra AND high-waisted leggings for one price!

Let’s look at a similar set from a famous workout brand, Alo Yoga, for instance: the celebrity-favorite 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in a pastel blue color is currently selling for $91…and that’s just the leggings alone. Don’t get us wrong — we love Alo Yoga, and they are great investment pieces. But if you don’t have that kind of money to spare this season, then this complete pastel workout set will be kinder to your spring budgeting.

Just because this pastel workout set is affordable than most, though, doesn’t mean it feels cheap. It’s soft and stretchy, which are the two most important adjectives when you’re in the market for activewear clothes (this set is made of 87 percent nylon and 13 percent spandex, which are two of the stretchiest fabrics).

The actual material has a ribbed texture, too, making this feel less like a co-ord you could only strictly wear for workouts. This is because ribbed texture is popular on all sorts of clothes, from tanks to mini skirts. After you’re done at the gym, change out your Nike running shoes for Nike Air Force 1s, throw on a jacket and some gold necklaces, and you’ll look ready to take on the rest of your day. This workout set also easily transitions into a daytime co-ord thanks to the high-waisted fit of the leggings, and crop top-like look of the sports bra.

This pastel workout set is quite popular on Amazon, too. More than 1,400 people have left reviews, along with photos of themselves modeling their cute co-ord — so make sure to check out those! We dived into some of the reviews for this workout set, which has earned four stars on Amazon. “I’ve owned many a leggings & these are probably the softest, almost buttery feeling to the touch—so comfortable to wear!,” one happy customer wrote, while another reviewer gushed, “LOVE THIS OUTFIT! I purchased few colors. Very comfy! I have washed way so many time and still intact.” Yet another customer noted that this pastel workout set is “tight but stretchy” and has a “body shaping effect.”