The Ultra-Flattering Top-Rated Leggings With Over 28,000 Reviews Are Currently On Sale For $17

These days it feels like leggings are the only pants we’ve been wearing & if you’re looking for a new pair these flattering high-waisted leggings are currently on sale for just $17!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since quarantine began almost eight months ago, it seems like the only pants we’ve been wearing are leggings and sweatpants. If you want to up your game, then you’re in luck because the IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets are currently 40% off the retail price of $29.95 so they can be all yours for just $17.90, saving you $12.05.

Get the IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets here for $17.90.

The leggings are extremely comfortable and are super flattering, plus, they come in a whopping 31 different colors and patterns, so you can rock a new pair every day. The leggings come with an extra-wide high-waisted band that helps suck in your tummy for a seamless look, plus, there’s a hidden pocket in the waistband to keep your keys or essentials. They’re super soft and they have a four-way stretch fabric that helps with compression, support, and movement. Even better, they have interlock seams to help prevent rubbing and chafing, as well as a pocket on the side of your leg for your cellphone.

The leggings are super stretchy so you can feel comfortable in them all day and although they’re meant for working out, they’re basic and simple enough to be worn daily with sweaters or T-shirts. When you purchase the leggings, you get a 30-day, full-money-back warranty and your leggings can be returned with no issues.

There’s a reason these leggings have over 28,900 positive reviews and it’s because people are obsessed with them. One user, Mrs. D, gushed, “Thank goodness I’ve now found these! I think these have to be the best yoga pants/ leggings I’ve ever bought.” If you want to snag a pair of these leggings at a low price, you have to act fast because the deal won’t last forever!