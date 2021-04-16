7 Leather Leggings That Are Perfect Dupes Of Spanx & Are A Quarter Of The Price

Leather? For spring? You read that right! We have the best leather leggings that embody the punk rock style of Spanx’s $98 faux leather leggings, but at a more affordable price point!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leather leggings offer the best of both worlds: they instantly dress up your outfit, while still delivering the comfort of a normal pair of athletic leggings. You might’ve noticed stars like Lizzo and Hailee Steinfeld rocking Spanx’s faux leather leggings throughout 2020, which retail for around $98. Now that we’re in a transitional weather season, these leather leggings are still a great outfit option, but you don’t have to splurge on them if you don’t want to! For our shoppers who want the best leather leggings just like Spanx for about a quarter of the price, look no further:

1. Leggings Depot Women’s Ultra Soft High Waist Leggings

These leather leggings have a sculpted high waist band, just like Spanx’s leather leggings, and are noted as one of Amazon’s ‘Best Choice.’ These leggings, made in a buttery soft fabric, come in both a faux leather black and a beautiful deep burgundy. More than 18,000 customers left reviews for these beloved leather leggings! You really can’t go wrong for such a great price. $14, amazon.com

2. Express High Waisted Vegan Leather Stretch Ankle Leggings

Here’s another pair of high-sheen black leather leggings that your fashion friends could easily mistake for Spanx, for an amazing price! On super sale for $38, these High Waisted Vegan Leather Stretch Ankle Leggings have the same high waistband which comfortably hugs your tum and highlights your best assets. Designed with smooth and slimming vegan leather, these stretch leggings fit and flatter in all the right ways. An elastic waistband and high rise promise all-night comfort and style! $37.50, express.com

3. H&M Faux Leather Leggings

These leggings are a total steal at under $25! With a concealed elasticized waistband and high waist, these H&M Faux Leather Leggings could be perfectly dressed down with an oversized black hoodie or dressed up with a plaid blazer or white blouse. These are your basic black leather leggings, reminiscent of the beloved Spanx faux leather leggings, but for an incredible price. $24.99, hm.com

4. SEASUM Women’s Faux Leather Leggings

Via TikTok, we know that booty shaping leggings are super in these days! Have no fear! These SEASUM Women’s Faux Leather Leggings will give you a lifted peachy booty with their unreal butt-lifting design! Plus, the high waisted band tucks in your waistline and hides any rolls, while the smooth tapered legs give you an elongated slimming look. There is no way you won’t look absolutely amazing in these! $20, amazon.com

5. Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings with a Stripe

Guys, if you want legs for days, a la the Spanx faux leather leggings, look no further than the Tagoo Women’s Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings that feature a stripe down the pant leg. These are perfect for the cooler months, too, as they have a thin fleece line inside. With 4-way stretch, and a promise of not being see-through (the worst!), these leggings also offer the wet look that comes with Spanx, as well. While we’re obsessed with the stripe pair, these Tagoo Women’s leggings come in red, brown and sleek black. $29.15, amazon.com

6. ASOS DESIGN leather look legging

Yes please, to these! Here’s another pair of faux leather black leggings that are going to give you legs for days and tuck in your tummy! These are the perfect, comfortable alternative to jeans and instead of having a shiny wet look, these ASOS Design Leather Look Leggings are more muted for an everyday wear. High rise and made with a body-conscious fit, any woman with a body can rock these and feel her best! $32, asos.com

7. Retro Gong Womens Faux Leather Leggings

Okay, these leggings are a little more than quarter the price of Spanx, but they have POCKETS (huge!) The higher price point is due to the higher quality of fabric, which will bring you closer to the feel of Spanx’s signature leather leggings. They’re made of 88 percent nylon; for comparison, the body of Spanx’s faux leather leggings are made of 87 percent nylon. Like Spandex, these high waisted tummy control leggings provide gentle compression to your midsection, and have two side pockets, which easily holds your phone or other essentials. Whether you use these as yoga pants for a workout, a daytime look or for a night out, these Retro Gong Women’s Faux Leather Leggings are sure to be a staple in your closet. $41, amazon.com