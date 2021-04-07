5 Cropped Leggings Under $50 To Workout Outside In This Spring

Spring is heating up, which means it’s time to get outside & get moving! We’ve rounded up 5 pairs of cropped leggings that are all under $50 & are ideal to wear for any springtime workout.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We totally stan the warmer temperatures during the spring. Whether you’re into hiking, long-distance running or you just like to zen out with some yoga on the deck, it’s important to always be wearing something comfortable while your body gets moving. This spring, ditch those expensive athleisure brands, and instead, check out what we’ve got below. We listed 5 comfortable, stylish cropped leggings that are perfect for any outdoor spring activity, and they’re all less than $50! Why break the bank when we’ve got you covered? Shop our fave pics below!

1. THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Cropped Legging

These Amazon Choice leggings are all the rage, and you need to give them a shot. The Gym People designed these cropped, high-waist “tummy control” leggings for everybody. They have an ultra-stretch fit so they’re breathable, but not see-through, and are made with a super soft material that’s totally skin-friendly. The fabric is moisture-wicking too, so you can take on your sweatiest outdoor bike ride, HIIT workout, and more without feeling water-logged. These leggings feature a gusset crotch too and interlock seams to avoid any chafing, plus side pockets and an inner pocket to keep your small essential items stored as you move! Choose from almost 30 fun colors and prints. $23, amazon.com

2. CRZ YOGA Women’s Naked Feeling High Waist Gym Workout Capris

Attention all yogis! The CRZ Yoga “naked feeling” gym capris are exactly what they claim to be. The 71% Polyamide, 29% Spandex fabric is ultra-lightweight and breezy, making these some of the best yoga leggings on the market right now. Conquer any yoga pose or pilates move with ease wearing these tights-like leggings. They’re available in over 20 beautiful colors and prints, have flat seams to reduce any chafing or discomfort, and even have an interior drawstring to customize your fit. The feel of these leggings rivals the lightweight comfort of Lululemon, but hello- for way less the cost! They’re ideal for outdoor pilates and yoga in the sun. $26, amazon.com

3. Hotkey High Waisted Ruched Butt Lifting Leggings

Let’s be honest – most times we’re not gonna say “no” to making our behind look a little perkier! These ruched cropped leggings from Hotkey have butt-lifting technology, allowing your butt to have an apple shape and look more lifted. They double as shape-wear and athletic wear – perfectly contouring your curves and accentuate your figure to look its best! Any of the flattering, textured colors of these leggings are sure to bring a sexy flair to your springtime workout look. Why not show off your legs and butt that you work so hard on? You’ll be sure to turn heads jogging on a nice day wearing these! $18, amazon.com

4. ODODOS Women’s High Waisted Pattern Cropped Leggings with Pockets

If you’re a fan of prints, then these leggings are for you. These imported cropped leggings from Ododos come in over 30 dazzling prints, perfect for springtime. From cheetah print variations to florals, there truly is a print for everyone. They’re 76% Polyester and 24% Spandex, have two side pockets to store your keys or phone securely, and can be paired with your favorite running tank or sports bra. Since they’re printed, you also could pair these with some chunky sneakers and a cropped hoodie for running errands on a spring day. Make a statement and stand out this spring wearing these versatile and fun leggings! $22, amazon.com

5. Danskin Women’s Capri Legging

As a former dancer, I can attest to the fact that Danskin makes some of the best leggings out there. These capri leggings from Danskin are the perfect blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, allowing for a buttery soft feel against the skin with every move. They’re flexible and breathable and have an ultra-cropped cut that typically falls right below the knee cap. These are a personal favorite of mine for biking since they’re a bit shorter, and the elastic waistband is secure enough but not too tight. They’re a solid pair to keep in your wardrobe that will match with just about anything and everything, without looking too athletic. $14, amazon.com