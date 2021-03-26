This High-Low Maxi Dress Has Just As Many Reviews As The Athleta Presidio Dress & Is 1/2 The Price

The hottest dress for spring is the Athleta Presidio Dress & if you want to try the look without breaking the bank, we have the perfect dupe!

Now that spring is officially here, that means it’s flowy dress season and if you’re looking for a frock that you can wear every day in a variety of different ways, look no further. One of the most popular dresses of the season is the Athleta Presidio Dress which costs $98. Luckily, we found the perfect dupe that you can shop for and it costs half the price. The Halife Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress is the perfect option to wear and it’s available in a whopping 18 different colors.

The Halife dress is sleeveless, super lightweight, and breathable. Just like the Athleta dress, it has a high-low hemline with the sides coming up higher than the front and back. Both dresses are loose and airy which makes it super easy to wear as a dressed-down look or you can add accessories like a belt to cinch in your waist and add some definition to your frame. While the Athleta dress only comes in four colors, the Halife frock is available in 18, which is why over 3,000 people gave the dress positive reviews.

One seriously satisfied customer gushed about the dress, “Love this comfy dress! I am 5’0 tall and weigh 175lbs, I bought a size medium as I read the reviews that this dress runs big and it fits perfect. Not tight, it is just right! I normally wear a size L/XL and 12/14 size pants, 42C on my chest. Hope this helps you gauge the size you would take. Enjoy it a great dress. Oh and btw tag says dry clean however that is not the case! I have washed and dried and no shrinkage at all and looks great”