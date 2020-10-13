Step Into The Future With These Sunglasses With Built-In Headphones That Are 25% Off On Prime Day

Look good, feel good and hear good with these $149 Bose Sunglasses with headphones and bluetooth connectivity! These #1 best-sellers are only available for this price during Amazon Prime Day — so hurry up and get a pair while they last!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This might be the deal of all deals! These Bose Audio Sunglasses with Headphones and Bluetooth Connectivity are $149 during Amazon Prime Day. — That’s a 25% discount off the original price, $199. Bose’s Audio Sunglasses are a #1 best seller and they’re going fast. Don’t miss this incredible deal on a multi-use product.

It’s a rare occasion when you stumble across a pair of high-end sunglasses with built-in open ear headphones and bluetooth connectivity. But, leave it up to Bose to create such an innovative and stylish piece of technology. Customers are raving over these Bose frames on Prime Day. Why, you ask? — Here’s everything these tinted sunnies include:

Stylish frames: It’s not all about the technology. These frames feature rounded lenses for a cool, distinct look. As for the specs? — Lens Width: 51 mm | Bridge Width: 22 mm | Temple Length: 135 mm. And, there’s no need to stress over the fear of purchasing bulky sunglasses. Although these Bose sunglasses have a number of technological features, they’re normal-sized and lightweight.

Built-in Bose speakers: If you didn’t know, Bose is known for their high-quality speakers and sound. These built-in speakers on the frames are no exception. The speakers produce rich, immersive sound for you, while shielding any outside noise. What makes this Bose product so special is that it works with apps including: Spotify, Apple music, Skype and WhatsApp, and Google Maps or Waze.

Open-ear audio & an integrated microphone: The open-ear audio feature allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, while enjoying your music. The integrated microphone is super useful for clear calls, access to your phone’s virtual assistant and more sound features.

Battery Life, charge time & additional features: The battery in this frames lasts 3.5 hours for streaming and 12 hours on standby. The charge time is ONLY two hours. And, you can stay safe from the sun’s harmful rays since these glasses block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays. Other features include: personalized settings, access to future updates, and more available through the Bose Connect app; and bluetooth connectivity for easy pairing.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a 48-hour shopping event with epic deals on top brands in fashion, beauty, electronics and beyond. The big event kicked off at 12 a.m. on October 13, and runs straight through until midnight on October 14. Not a member? — Sign up here for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime so you can get all of the best Prime Day Deals!