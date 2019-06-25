Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Press Tour Outfits – See Gorgeous Looks

Zendaya has been around the world & back lately in a slew of gorgeous outfits while promoting her highly anticipated new film, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ & we rounded up all of her fabulous looks.

Zendaya, 22, has been seriously busy promoting all of her new projects, but the press tour for her new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, has been jam-packed with events. Zendaya, who plays the role of MJ Jones in the film, has been proving she is the ultimate fashionista in all of her gorgeous press looks, and they just keep getting better. Not only have Zendaya’s outfits been on-point, the actress took her a look a step further when she dyed her hair a bright red to match that of the character MJ she plays. Zendaya just stepped out in NYC yesterday, June 24, for a packed day of events, when she rocked two gorgeous looks. Her first outfit of the day was for Good Morning America, when she arrived wearing a sleeveless, sheer white oversized Peter Do Fall 2019 Tunic that was covered in a blueprint pattern of black car sketches. The tunic featured a high neck and was super long, ending past her knees, and it was also completely see-through, showing off her black bra underneath. She paired the long top with the matching sheer straight-leg trousers and topped her look off with black leather pointy-toed pumps. She of course completed her ensemble with her new bright red hair.

Zendaya headed straight from GMA to the Empire State Building for another event, when she opted to wear a navy blue silk ensemble. The actress wore a long-sleeve oversized satin blue button-down top which she chose to button the top three buttons, leaving the rest unbuttoned, showing off her rock hard abs. She paired the long baggy blouse with the matching high-waisted baggy wide-leg trousers and completed her look with a pair of CASADEI green suede pointed-toe pumps with black Blade heels. As for her glam, she threw her red hair up into a high ponytail, one of summer’s biggest hair trends, leaving two pieces of hair out in front of her face. A bold, bright red lip added a fun pop of color to her look.

Aside from her baggy sheer tunic and her oversized satin blue ensemble, she recently rocked a sophisticated when she arrived at a photocall for her the film at the Tower of London on June 17. Zendaya opted to wear head-to-toe Alexandre Vauthier, featuring fitted straight leg black trousers paired with a white button-down pussy-bow blouse tucked in, with a big black bow on the neck and a gray fitted long blazer on top, while debuting a brand new bright red hair color.

Some of Zendaya’s other fabulous press looks include her super chic outfit when she was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on May 9. She opted to wear two different looks for the occasion, and her first look was a pair of burgundy Zimmermann Resistance High-Waisted Belted Leather Straight-Leg Pants, paired with a brown Zimmermann Resistance Ruffled Floral-Print Silk Turtleneck Top tucked in, and bedazzled Christian Louboutin Pigalle Burma Strass Pumps. For her second outfit, she rocked a cream Ports 1961 Spring 2019 fitted suit with long crochet fringe hanging off the arms and legs, which she styled with a satin white L’Agence Mariela Bodysuit.

Lately, Zendaya has been switching up her style and opting for more menswear trends. She is known for her unique, quirky style and especially known for always taking risks when it comes to fashion. Click through the gallery above to see all of Zendaya’s most fabulous Spider-Man: Far From Home press looks and get ready for the film to hit theaters on July 2.