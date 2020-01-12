Happy 27th Birthday, Zayn Mailk: Relive His Best Moments With Gigi Hadid Amidst Reconciliation Rumors

Following the recent fan speculation that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might be back together, we’re celebrating the singer’s 27th birthday with the cutest photos of the pair over the years.

Happy birthday, Zayn Malik! The singer turns 27 on Jan. 12. His big day falls amidst rumors that he might be back together with his ex, Gigi Hadid, after breaking up for a second time at the beginning of 2019. The buzz began at the end of December, when Gigi shared one of her favorite recipes on Instagram — and revealed that it was from Zayn’s mom, Trisha Malik! She even shared Trisha in the post. Gigi was super close with Zayn’s family when she dated the former One Direction singer, so it’s possible that she might just still be on good terms with them, but fans are definitely convinced that something more is going on.

In honor of Zayn’s birthday and this new revelation about his possible reconciliation with Gigi, we’ve rounded up some of the stars’ cutest photos together! Gigi and Zayn dated for two and a half years before they first split in March 2018. They were first spotted together in Nov. 2015, and they confirmed their relationship less than two months later by packing on the PDA in Zayn’s music video for “Pillowtalk.” After that, they were not shy about flaunting their romance. Unfortunately, they split in March 2018, revealing the news themselves with statements on social media.

It wasn’t long before the two were spending time together again after the breakup, though. They gave the relationship another go, but called it off by Jan. 2019. Gigi had a summer 2019 fling with The Bachelorette star, Tyler Cameron, but when they split in the fall, reports began surfacing that she was hanging out with Zayn again.

While the current status of this pair’s relationship remains unclear, we’re thrilled to look back on some of the happier times! Click through the gallery above to check out some of the cutest photos of Gigi and Zayn over the years!