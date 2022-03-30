Will Smith Siblings: Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers & Sisters

Will Smith has an older sister as well as a pair of younger twin siblings. Find out more about the actor’s sisters and younger brother here!

In West Philadelphia born and raised, Will Smith had plenty of siblings to hang out with on the playground “where I spent most of my days.” While the actor has gone on to much success, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is clearly still very close to his three siblings. Even though he has a family of his own (including a son and daughter with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith), Will definitely has a special bond with his brother and sisters. Find out more about all three of Will’s siblings here!

Pam Smith

Before his parents Willard Smith Sr. and Caroline Smith had will, their first daughter Pam, 58, was born in 1964. Unlike her little brother, Pam has mostly kept out of the spotlight. Most notably, she started a shop in their home city of Philly, called Pash Boutique. The shop creates t-shirts and face masks that share messages, including showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, via her Instagram.

Ellen Smith

After Will was born in 1968, Caroline had twins: a girl Ellen and Harry, both 50, in 1971. Like Pam, the twins have mostly kept out of the spotlight, but they are a little more public than their big sis! They’re definitely all still very close though! Will made a special post to celebrate the twins’ birthday, when the pair turned 50 in May 2021. “My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn,” he wrote, while pointing out the “Jokas” in the family photo.

While Ellen’s job isn’t clear, she’s super supportive of her big brother! When he won his Academy Award for his performance in King Richard in March 2022, Ellen hyped Will up on her Instagram, sharing tons of photos of the actor with his Oscar. “I’m mad I missed the party. I know y’all broke off the knob turning thangs wayyyyy past all the way up!” she wrote along with a photo of Will, Jada, and their kids.

Harry Smith

Unlike his sister, Harry did follow his brother a bit and went into the entertainment industry. Harry is the CEO and chairman of Smith Global Media, per its website. The company is behind plenty of critically acclaimed movies, like the Ethan Hawke starring film Stockholm. Harry and Will must have a special connection as brothers, as he was there when Will won his Oscar. He shared a photo of himself and his big brother posing for a photo to his Instagram with the caption, “We did it!” The pair have worked together on plenty of occasions too, just not in movies! The brothers used to co-own a real estate company called Treyball Developments in March 2004, via Open Corporates, but the company’s website has been taken down.

While Pam, Will, Ellen and Harry are the only kids that Willard and Caroline Smith had together, it does seem like the I Am Legend actor’s dad went on to father children with other women (he and Caroline split in the early 80s), but it seems like the only one that Will is close to would be his younger half-sister Ashley. Ashley was included in the family photo for the twins’ birthday. She’s also a new actress, and she’s had one role in the TV series I Met My Murder Online, per her IMDb.