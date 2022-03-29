Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’.

Sheree, who was married to Will from 1992 to 1995 and shares his eldest son Trey with, celebrated the King Richard star’s Best Actor with him after and later shared an Instagram of the moment. In the snap, she beamed while holding the Fresh Prince star’s trophy as he wrapped his arm around her and smiled, looking remarkably cool and composed considering the evening’s events.

She decided to keep the slapping incident at a distance in her caption, choosing instead to focus on the family’s victory. “Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win!” Sheree, who is set to appear on the next season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, wrote, adding the tag, #family1st.

Will, however, was ready to address the elephant in the room by Monday. He released a statement apologizing for his actions, admitting he was “out of line” and “wrong” to strike Chris. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”