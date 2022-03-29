See Pic

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

Will Smith 'I Am Legend' Film Premiere, London, Britain - 19 Dec 2007
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** - Will Smith films scenes as Richard Williams for 'King Richard' with co-star Jon Bernthal. Will can be seen for the first time filming scenes with young Serena and Venus played by the actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Shot on 02/27/20. Pictured: Will Smith, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 30 Dec 2013
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith arrive at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple married on Dec. 31, 1997 Pitt Jolie Divorce - Power Couples, Beverly Hills, USA View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’.

Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia
Sheree, who was married to Will from 1992 to 1995 and shares his eldest son Trey with, celebrated the King Richard star’s Best Actor with him after and later shared an Instagram of the moment. In the snap, she beamed while holding the Fresh Prince star’s trophy as he wrapped his arm around her and smiled, looking remarkably cool and composed considering the evening’s events.
She decided to keep the slapping incident at a distance in her caption, choosing instead to focus on the family’s victory. “Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win!” Sheree, who is set to appear on the next season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, wrote, adding the tag, #family1st.
Will Smith, Sheree Zampino
Will and Sheree were wed from 1992 to 1995 and are still on good terms. (Bei/Shutterstock)
Will, however, was ready to address the elephant in the room by Monday. He released a statement apologizing for his actions, admitting he was “out of line” and “wrong” to strike Chris. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”
Meanwhile, the Academy is “reviewing” the incident and determining whether they need to “explore further action”. In a statement, the organization said, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”