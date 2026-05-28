‘Widow’s Bay’ Season 2: Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Renewed?

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ continues to expand its lineup of mystery and thriller series with Widow’s Bay, a dark horror-comedy that quickly caught viewers’ attention after its debut. Led by Matthew Rhys, the series follows a small coastal town plagued by supernatural legends, unexplained disappearances and growing paranoia as residents begin questioning whether the island is truly cursed.

Following the dramatic first season, fans are already eager to learn more about the future of the show, including whether Widow’s Bay will return for season 2. From the cast and episode count to streaming details and renewal updates, here’s everything to know about the Apple TV+ series.

What Is ‘Widow’s Bay’ About?

Widow’s Bay follows Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Rhys, as he tries to turn a struggling New England island town into a tourist destination despite warnings from locals that the area is cursed. As strange events, disappearances and supernatural creatures begin emerging, Tom is forced to confront the possibility that the town’s legends may be real after all.

The horror-comedy series blends folk horror, mystery and dark humor throughout its 10-episode first season.

Where Can You Watch ‘Widow’s Bay’ Episodes?

Widow’s Bay is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The first season premiered in April 2026, with new episodes released weekly through June. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes total.

Has ‘Widow’s Bay’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

Apple TV+ has not officially renewed Widow’s Bay for season 2 yet. However, the series has received strong reviews and positive audience reactions since its debut, leading many fans to believe another season is possible.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Widow’s Bay’?

The cast of Widow’s Bay is led by Rhys as Mayor Tom Loftis alongside Stephen Root, Kate O’Flynn, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

Guest stars throughout season 1 include Jeff Hiller, Tim Baltz, Bashir Salahuddin and Chris Fleming. The series was created by Katie Dippold and directed in part by Hiro Murai and Ti West.