‘Ballers’: Why Was HBO Show Cancelled After 5 Seasons?

Ballers ended in 2019 after five seasons.

Dwayne Johnson starred in Ballers .

Ballers is now streaming on Netflix.

Ballers is back in the game! The sports comedy drama series is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to HBO’s deal with Netflix to stream the series that ended in 2019. Ballers has already cracked Netflix’s Top 10 from old fans and new fans who have just discovered the Dwayne Johnson show. “Family. God. Football. Dwayne Johnson stars in Ballers,” Netflix wrote on Twitter Aug. 15, to announce it was streaming the entire series.

Ballers was created by Stephen Levinson, who also served as a producer with Dwayne, Dwayne’s producing partner Dany Garcia, and Mark Wahlberg. The show followed Dwayne’s character, Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL star who changes careers and becomes the financial manager of other football players. Despite the show’s early success, it was cancelled after five seasons in 2019. So why did Ballers end? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why Was Ballers Cancelled?

Ballers performed solidly for HBO when it debuted. The premiere episode that aired on June 21, 2015 scored over 2 million live viewers. Critics were also positive about the sports show. However, ratings for the show dipped over time. By season 4, the show was averaging less than 1 million live viewers per episode. The later seasons were also not as warmly received by the critics.

Family. God. Football. Dwayne Johnson stars in Ballers. The Complete Series is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tQG7CqvpUj — Netflix (@netflix) August 15, 2023

In Aug. 2019, Dwayne announced that the fifth season of Ballers would be its last. “This season of Ballers will be our final and very last season of the show,” Dwayne told fans in an Instagram video. “Number one, I want to say thank you. My heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” he added.

In a statement about the show’s end, Dwayne said, “You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show.”

How Did Ballers End?

The series finale of Ballers aired October 13, 2019. Spencer succeeded in finally getting healthcare for his entire team after convincing the players to strike. He redeemed himself after being suspended for colluding with the NFLPA. Ricky Jerret (John David Washington) got his own talk show and welcomed Spencer as his debut guest.

Also in the final episode, Joe Krutel (Rob Corddry) started construction on the new training facility for his company Sports X. Reggie (Landon Brown) and Lance (Russell Brand) won a ton of money from their gaming business. Vernon (Donovan W. Carter) returned to the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Charles (Omar Miller) decided to continue his job with the Rams after a heart-to-heart with his wife. The final episode ends with Spencer walking off the set through an exit door and into the light.

Will There Ever Be A Ballers Season 6?

It’s unlikely that Ballers will return for season 6. Dwayne Johnson made it seem that the show was done for good when he announced it was ending in 2019. Since the show wrapped, Dwayne has been focusing on starring in and producing movies like Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji, and Jungle Cruise. He also produced the sitcom series Young Rock which was based on his life. The show was cancelled in 2023 after three seasons.

While Ballers season 6 hasn’t been announced, there’s at least one cast member who wants another go at the show. London Brown said in an interview in 2021 that he’d reprise his role as Reggie “in a heart beat.” London also said, “The thing about Ballers is it just kind of ended. We were still number one on HBO, it was still doing well with the ratings, I think Dwayne was just busy. “So people always ask me like, ‘what happened?’ I’m like, ‘Yo, I would love to’ (go back).’ ” London even said he’d happily do a Ballers movie.