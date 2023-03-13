The Rock Sits On Emily Blunt’s Lap While Backstage At The Oscars: Photo

Image Credit: CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt have quite a friendship, and the Jungle Cruise stars put it on display backstage at the Oscars! In a black and white photo you can SEE HERE posted to Twitter by the Academy on Sunday, March 12, the hunky Black Adam star made himself comfortable on the Mary Poppins Returns actress’s lap. Dwayne, 50, crouched down and looked serious as he sat on Emily’s lap while rocking a peach silk tuxedo jacket with a black bowtie. Emily, 40, stunning in a white Valentino column dress, appeared mildly stressed out as she sat on the folding chair with Dwayne on her lap. The background was filled with formalwear clad people as the pals shared the hilarious impromptu moment. The duo later presented the award for Best Animated Feature Film to Guillermo Del Toro‘s Pinocchio during the show.

Fans flooded to the comments thread to react. One clever follower posted a GIF of Will Ferrell as Elf sitting on his much smaller father’s lap in an iconic scene from the 2004 comedy. “I would like to see more of Emily Blunt and The Rock costarring in movies,” remarked a second fan, while a third wrote, “Love this completely random photo/tweet in the middle of all the official nominees. Need more of this.”

Emily and Dwayne have been open about their friendship in the past. In a 2021 interview with Parade, the mom of two admitted that the first time they met, she wasn’t sure what to expect. “I went, ‘Oh, my God!,’ because I imagined him to be this sort of larger-than-life person with a personality to match,” she told the publication. “But he just said, ‘Hey, how are you?,’ and was so quiet and shy.”

Emily also shared that despite his hunky appearance, he’s “gentle.” “I soon realized he was this gentle soul,” she added. “He’s also wise and funny. The antithesis of what you’d expect. I knew we were going to buds just after that one night.” What resulted was an entertainment industry friendship that has clearly endured. “I think it is rare that you take someone away from a movie that becomes a genuine, sort of like, friend for life,” she told Entertainment Tonight during a July 2021 interview. “And he has. He is my most enormous buddy and will always be my most enormous buddy.”