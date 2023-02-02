Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Mom Ata, 74, Survives Horrific Car Crash: ‘Angels’ Saved Her Life

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is grateful his mother Ata Johnson, 74, is alive after a horrific car crash on Wednesday, February 1 left her car a pile of scraps. The Black Adam star, 50, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 2nd, to share a pic of her shredded, bright red Cadillac — what’s left after a scary accident. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” he captioned the pic. “She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated. This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

The gracious father of three then called out the first responders who helped him and his mother through the ordeal. “Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused,” he continued. “Thanks for staying on phone [sic] and talking me thru it all. I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call [sic] we never want to get.” Dwayne’s father, Rocky Johnson, died in 2020 at the age of 75.

Many of the Jungle Cruise actor’s 361 million followers took to the comments thread to react to the shocking photo. “I’m glad she’s ok! Will be sending healing vibes,” commented one, while another wrote, “In my prayers for a speedy recovery.” Others commiserated with the star over the loss of a parent. “I know how it feels I lost my mom to cancer last year,” reacted a fan. “I miss our talks and her laugh, but mostly I miss her. I’m glad your mom is ok.”

The car was possibly a present from Dwayne — he gifted her with a Cadillac for Christmas back in December of 2021, though that Cadillac in photos he shared at the time was white. An Instagram post showed her smiling at the wheel. “She got a few good ugly cries in,” he quipped in the caption.