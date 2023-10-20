Why Did Maren Morris and Her Husband Ryan Hurd Split? Inside Their Divorce

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris were one of the most popular couples in the country music world. The two singers first met while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, and their friendship quickly bloomed into a romance. Unfortunately, it was reported that Maren, 33, had filed for divorce from Ryan, 36, after five years of marriage at the start of October 2023.

Why Did Maren and Ryan Split?

It’s not entirely clear what the reason for “The Middle” singer and Ryan’s split is. She filed for “irreconcilable differences” according to court documents viewed by Us Weekly. She also listed their separation date as October 2. Fans had speculated about a possible rift in their relationship as they had both slowed on posting each other on their social media.

While neither has publicly commented on their split, Maren did open up about how the two of them worked to overcome problems in their marriage earlier in 2023. “We are better at standing our ground on our personal life than we used to be, because I think we earned it now, but no, we have our struggles, but I think that we love each other. I will always support his dream, his songwriter dream, and vice versa,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We can kinda make it through anything because this is a tough industry to stay married in and even find love in so, I feel like — we hit the jackpot so everything else is, like, clear skies.”

Prior to the split, Maren had announced her plans to “leave” country music, and Ryan celebrated her and the release of The Bridge EP on September 20. “She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated. I love the response from people who don’t just love these two songs, they needed them,” he wrote in part on Instagram. “Love you, MM. Keep on keepin’ on.”

Are Maren and Ryan Divorced?

While it’s not clear if Maren and Ryan’s divorce has been finalized, the Humble Quest singer did file for divorce and the filing states that they’ve been separated since October 2. The pair were also ordered to complete a parenting seminar by a judge on July 25, according to People. Maren completed the seminar on October 14.

How Long Were Maren and Ryan Together?

As mentioned above, the pair first met while writing Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home” in 2013. The track was released in 2014. The pair announced that they’d started dating in 2015, and they got engaged two years later. Maren and Ryan got married in 2018, and welcomed their son Hayes, 3, in March 2020.