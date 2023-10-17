Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Split: Country Stars Divorcing After More Than 5 Years of Marriage

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have called it quits. Maren, 33, filed for divorce from Ryan, 36, after five years of marriage on October 2, according to documents obtained by US Weekly. The “My Church” singer reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason for their split and listed October 2 as their date of separation. The exes have a prenup in place, according to Us Weekly.

In the months leading up to Maren and Ryan’s breakup, fans began speculating that there might be trouble in paradise for the couple. Many pointed out that the two were not posting photos of each other on social media, and Ryan seemed absent from Instagram altogether. Maren spent the beginning of summer in Europe on tour, but it did not appear that Ryan joined her overseas. Maren also never mentioned anything about her husband when she recently announced that she’s leaving country music.

The former couple met in 2013 in a songwriting session, where they co-wrote “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw. After sparking a friendship, they started dating by the end of 2015. In July 2017, they got engaged, tying the knot less than one year later. The pair’s son, Hayes, was born in March 2020.

Maren and Ryan have both written love songs about their relationship, but they haven’t been afraid to talk about the tough part of dating in the public eye, either. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, Maren recalled a tough time in the relationship when she was on an international tour with Niall Horan the previous year. However, she said they got through it with the help of therapy.

“We have grown so much closer because we had to make some hard decisions and have some tough talks about what the future looks like and how we can make this better,” she explained. In 2021, Maren and Ryan teamed up on the hit song “Chasing After You,” which they performed on various award shows and at several events together. The song was also nominated at the CMA Awards, CMT Awards and Grammy Awards.

Maren and Ryan were most recently seen together while attending a Taylor Swift concert in June. Maren took the stage to perform her duet with Taylor, “You All Over Me,” with Ryan proudly watching on.