Maren Morris Gives Birth: Country Singer Welcomes Beautiful Baby Boy With Husband Ryan Hurd

Country superstar Maren Morris is a first time mom! She and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed a son on March 23, and their baby couldn’t be any cuter.

Baby joy has arrived for country singers Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd. The 29-year-old gave birth to their first child on March 23. “The Bones” singer welcomed a baby boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd and she shared the big news with an announcement on Instagram, just as she did when she revealed on Oct. 22, 2019 that she was expecting. “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. ✨💕,” Maren wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital bed. She also shared three more photos, some of which include daddy Ryan. See all of them below!

Maren has been using the ‘gram to give updates on her pregnancy. She let fans know on Oct. 23 that her baby boy would be an Aries, meaning her due date was somewhere between March 21 and April 19. “Got another Aries in the mix. uh oh. ♈️🔥,” she captioned a photo of herself in a black long sleeved crop top with her bare belly showing. Maren herself is an Aries as her 30th birthday is on April 10.

She also flaunted her bare belly in a Nov. 2, 2019 Instagram post to Ryan in honor of his 33rd birthday. Shown from the side to show her growing bump, Maren was seen looking up at her man and wrote in the caption, “happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you’ll have. 😂👶🏻” referring to their baby on the way. The couple wed in a Nashville, TN ceremony on March 24, 2018 after dating for three years.

When Maren made her pregnancy announcement, she shared a gorgeous photo of her with sheer nude colored fabric wrapped around her bare body with her baby belly showing. Handsome husband Ryan, 33, was seen in a white t-shirt and jeans. lovingly leaning onto his wife’s shoulder. She captioned the pic “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻.” You can see the photo here.

She made reference to the fact that her smash 2019 album was titled Girl, as well as the lead single about female empowerment. Then she embarked on GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019 which began in Chicago and took her across the globe, wrapping up in Canberra, Australia on Aug. 23, 2019. So last year she really was all about “girl headspace,” but now she has a baby boy for 2020!