Maren Morris Speaks About Ryan Hurd Divorce for the 1st Time: ‘I Cut All the Trauma Out of My Hair’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Maren Morris broke her silence on her “ongoing” divorce from estranged husband Ryan Hurd. The music artist, 33, opened up to Howard Stern during a December 13 interview on his Sirius XM show, joking that she “cut all the trauma out of [her] hair” with her new bob cut.

“I think this year has — for a lot of people, not just me — a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it,” Maren said. “I’ve known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces.”

Without mentioning Ryan, 37, by name, Maren answered a question about how her divorce was going. “It’s ongoing,” she pointed out, before adding, “I would like this to sort of wrap up.”

As for whether the “Girl” singer is dating at the moment, Maren explained, “I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I’m writing so much right now, that’s kind of been my way of dating is just through song.”

Two months ago, Maren filed for divorce from Ryan on October 2 after five years of marriage. The estranged spouses share their 3-year-old son, Hayes, together. In her filing, Maren cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, and she and Ryan have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Although her recent interview was the first time she’s publicly spoken of the divorce, Maren has hinted at how she feels about the situation on social media. In October, she reshared a quote from marriage counselor Vienna Pharaon that had the phrase, “It will be fine,” crossed out and read, “It will just be, and when it is, you will face what’s necessary,” according to E!

In November, Maren shared a selfie via her Instagram Stories that read, “The annual existential crises: cut all hair off, adopt a dog, get back on antidepressants,” according to Us Weekly.

Despite their split, it appears that Maren and Ryan have maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship. The two took their son trick-or-treating for Halloween, the “Craving You” artist shared via Instagram at the time.

Apart from her personal life, Maren has also made career moves over the past few months. She announced on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast that she decided to leave the “toxic” country music genre to explore another one.

“I felt like I don’t want to say goodbye, but I really cannot participate in the really toxic arms of this institution anymore,” she noted, before acknowledging the disagreements she had with Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, earlier this year. “I couldn’t do this circus anymore of feeling like I have to absorb and explain people’s bad behaviors and laugh it off. I just couldn’t do that after 2020. I’ve changed. A lot of things changed about me that year.”