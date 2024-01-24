‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Season 2 Finals: The Winner Revealed & Everything Else You Need to Know

Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 was a thrill ride for Jeopardy! fans from start to finish. After rounds and rounds of quarterfinals and semi-finals, it was time for a new champion. The final 3 contestants competed for the title in the January 23 episode, and one walked away the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy!

So, who won Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2? It was a riveting final, that’s for sure. From key information about the finalists to what we know about season 3, Hollywood Life has all the details about the Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 finals.

Who Is Competing in the ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Final?

The Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 finalists are Mo Rocca, Lisa Ann Walter, and Katie Nolan. They’ve survived several rounds of competition to make it all the way to the finals.

Mo is best known for being a correspondent on CBS Sunday Morning. Katie is a sports journalist best known for being a commentator for Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball. She has also hosted shows for ESPN and Fox Sports.

Lisa plays Melissa Schemmenti in the hit ABC series Abbott Elementary. The series will return for the highly-anticipated third season on February 7. Ahead of the finals, Lisa revealed how she was feeling on Instagram. “Jeopardy Finals tonight… Excited…and terrified,” her message began. “Up against the very best – brilliant, funny & gorgeous @natiekolan & my paisan & hometown buddy, the incredible brainiac Mo Rocca @mobituaries. Absolutely adore the amazing Ken Jennings.”

Who Will Win ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Season 2?

The Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 winner is Lisa Ann Walter! Lisa Ann rose to the top during Final Jeopardy. She guessed the correct answer and wagered almost everything she had, which put her in the lead. Katie got the question wrong, and she lost everything. Mo had the lead going into Final Jeopardy, but he also didn’t know the answer. In the end, Lisa Ann reigned supreme!

Lisa Ann won the $1 million grand prize for the charity of her choice. Mo got $250,000 and Katie got $100,000. Mo was competing for Inner-City Scholarship Fund. Katie’s charity of choice was the Association for Women in Sports Media. Lisa Ann played for the Entertainment Community Fund.

Ahead of the season 2 finale, Hollywood Life spoke exclusively with Ken about his reaction to the end of the season. “I will say I was surprised pretty much by the winners at every turn of the show,” Ken said. “We had some amazing comebacks. I can think of one semi and the final game where it seems at some point like every single player is going to win, and then the moment just keeps shifting. The thing about these three-round games is we have Triple Jeopardy, we have six Daily Doubles total, which means that nobody has ever run away with it. There’s a full hour for the momentum to shift. And it happens a few times. There are some remarkable lead changes.”

Will There Be a ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Season 3?

ABC hasn’t announced whether or not there will be a third season of Celebrity Jeopardy! The Jeopardy! spinoff continues to be a hit for ABC, so it’s likely that the celebrity version will return at some point in the future.

For the syndicated show, Ken will be the sole host. Ken had been splitting hosting duties with Mayim Bialik, but The Big Bang Theory revealed in December 2023 that she was “informed” that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! later released a statement: “We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!. We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”