Katie Nolan: 5 Things to Know About the Sports Journalist Who Is a Finalist on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’

Katie Nolan is a sport journalist by day and a multi-skilled talent by night! Now that she’s vying for the $1 million charity prize on Celebrity Jeopardy! viewers need to know more about the well-versed star. On January 23, she will be competing against The Parent Trap actress Lisa Ann Walter and journalist Mo Rocca in the final round. Before getting into the sports world, Katie tried out quite a few different hobbies and career paths, including gymnastics. To learn more about the Hofstra graduate, read on!

Katie Worked on ESPN

The Massachusetts native has worked with ESPN on a number of projects, including Highly Questionable, SportsCenter on Snapchat, Sports? With Katie Nolan and Always Late With Katie Nolan. She appeared on the network’s platforms from 2017 until she left in 2021 nearly one year following the cancelation of Always Late.

She Also Worked With Fox Sports

Katie began her professional television career with Fox Sports 1, working as a correspondent for the talk show Crowd Goes Wild. Eventually, Katie would go on to host Fox Sports’ No Filter with Katie Nolan, Garbage Time with Katie Nolan and NFL Films. By 2017, Katie had left the network.

In addition to appearing on live television, Katie has also worked as a director and a writer for various TV shows, such as Pitch and Speed Round.

Katie Is Engaged to a Comedian

In late 2022, Katie announced her engagement to comedian Dan Soder. At the time, she showed off her engagement ring during an on-camera interview, confirming that she and Dan were set to exchange vows in the future.

According to their Instagram accounts, Katie has appeared on Dan’s podcast, “Soder,” on a few occasions.

Katie Is a Guinness Book of World Records Member

In November 2018, Katie become a Guinness Book of World Records member for becoming the holder for the most stacked donuts in a tower while blindfolded while filming an episode of her ESPN show Always Late.

She Is a Former Rhythmic Gymnast

When she was just 10 years old, Katie competed in the Junior Olympics for rhythmic gymnastics, winning a gold medal in the end. Although she didn’t pursue the sport on a long-term basis, Katie joined NBC Olympics for the network’s 2022 Winter Olympic Games segment.