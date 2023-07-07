Ty Young: 5 Things To Know About Basketball Star Connected To Drew Sidora In ‘RHOA’ Trailer

Tamera ‘Ty’ Young is a professional basketball player.

She’s currently a free agent.

In July of 2023, reality star Drew Sidora was accused of cheating with her on a midseason trailer for ‘RHOA.’

Tamera ‘Ty’ Young is a successful athlete with fame of her own. But when a midseason trailer for Real Housewives of Atlanta dropped on July 7, 2023, she was catapulted to a new type of fame. The basketball star, currently a free agent, was seemingly accused of allegedly having a romantic relationship with one of the show’s stars, Drew Sidora. The accusation would present a problem, since Drew has been married to Ralph Pittman since 2014.

Drew filed for divorce from Ralph in March, but Drew’s co-star Sheree Whitfield says in the widely discussed trailer, “[Drew] was cheating with a well-known basketball player — that’s what the streets are saying.” A producer then asked, “Who is Ty?”, with Drew responding, “I don’t know what I can say and not say.” A clip subsequently showed Drew hugging Ty. Marlo Hampton claimed she “videotaped” Drew kissing a woman, though it wasn’t clarified whether that woman was the basketball pro or not.

With intense speculation surrounding Drew and Ralph’s divorce after nearly nine years of marriage, here’s what to know about Ty Young.

She attended James Madison University

According to her Wikipedia page, the small forward attended James Madison University, playing collegiately for the team between 2004-2008, launching her pro career immediately afterwards. Ty also lists “model” and “coach” among her additional vocations on her official Instagram page.

Ty is a former WNBA star

Tamera was drafted out of James Madison by the Atlanta Dream at the eight overall pick during the 2008 WNBA draft. Years later, she was traded to the Chicago Sky, where she helped lead the team to the WNBA Finals in 2015. She headed back to Atlanta, but was traded again to the Las Vegas Aces in 2018. She also played overseas in Latvia for the Cesis between 2008 and 2009, in Turkey for Pankup between 2009 and 2010, and in France for the Basket Landes between 2010 and 2011, all off-season gigs for the star.

She’s an MVP

Amid a prolific basketball career, Ty signed with Maccabi Bnot Ashdod in Israel. In 2012, the team won the Israeli Cup and Ty was named the MVP in the victory.

She’s a youngest child

Ty was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1986, to Lynda Nichols-Brown and the late Greg Young. She is the youngest sibling after older brother A.J. and older sister Nikia.

Ty is engaged to a VH1 star

According to Wikipedia pages for both, Tamera has been engaged to VH1 reality star Love & Hip Hop Atlanta personality Mimi Faust since 2016. Mimi has one child. Neither has commented on the speculation surrounding the recent mid-season trailer.