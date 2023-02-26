Trey Louis: 5 Things To Know About The School Shooting Survivor Auditioning For ‘American Idol’

Trey is a survivor of the Sante Fe High School shooting.

Trey Louis, a.k.a. “Trey from the Fe,” is ready to showcase his talents on American Idol. The 21-year-old country singer will perform for the judges during the February 26 episode. After going viral on TikTok, Trey is looking to take the next step with Idol — mullet and all.

Who is Trey Louis? The aspiring singer and former mattress salesman has been through so much at such a young age. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this Idol hopeful.

1. Trey survived the Sante Fe High School shooting.

Trey was in art class at Sante Fe High School on May 18, 2018, when a gunman opened fire inside the school, including his classroom, and killed 10 people. Trey chronicled his harrowing experience in a 2018 Instagram post.

By going on American Idol, Trey told ABC13 that he hopes to “shine a brighter light on my town. It does mean I get to represent my friends that I lost. It’s an honor. It really is.”

2. Trey will honor his friend with his Idol audition.

Trey will perform the song “Stone” by Whiskey Myers for his American Idol audition, according to ABC13. The song is a tribute to one of his best friends, Chris Stone. Chris was one of the victims of the Sante Fe High School shooting.

3. Trey is a Chris Stapleton superfan.

In his interview with ABC13, Trey recalls listening to “Death Row” by Chris Stapleton at a friend’s house. Trey’s friend told him that he “talked” like Chris sings. Trey began to wonder if he could sing like Chris. “It almost became natural,” Trey said after he started singing.

4. Trey first realized he could be a singer because of TikTok.

Trey went viral on TikTok in July 2022 with his cover of Chris Stapleton’s “You Should Probably Leave.” One fan commented, “Buddy sounds more like Chris Stapleton than Chris Stapleton does.” The video has over 2.9 million views. His covers of Rihanna’s “Stay” and Chris’ “Broken Halos” have over 3.5 million and 2 million views each.

5. Trey has a girlfriend.

Trey is dating a woman named Grace. He’s shared several photos of himself with Grace on his Instagram page.