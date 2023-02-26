Jon Wayne Hatfield: 5 Things To Know About The ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Standout

Jon performs an original song for his Idol audition.

Jon Wayne Hatfield’s American Idol audition is one everyone will remember. The 21-year-old will be performing for the judges during the February 26 episode of American Idol. His original song is a heartwarming message of love and acceptance.

So, who is Jon Wayne Hatfield? The Idol judges know they’ve found something special in Jon. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

1. Jon’s original song was inspired by his grandfather.

Jon performs his original song “Tell Me Ray” for Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. The song was inspired by his Grandpa Ray, who gets to watch Jon audition for American Idol. Lionel commends Jon for his “great storytelling,” and Luke says that Jon “showcased the right foundation of what we’re looking for.” The judges happily give Jon a golden ticket to Hollywood.

2. Jon’s grandfather came out to him after his grandmother’s death.

In his introduction video, Jon reveals that his grandfather didn’t talk to anyone in the first year after his grandmother’s death 3 years ago. Grandpa Ray eventually told Jon that he was gay. Ray admits that he didn’t want to tell Jon initially because he was scared that his grandson would “stop loving me.” After Ray came out, Jon told his grandfather that nothing was ever going to change his love for him. “He was there for me more than anybody,” Grandpa Ray says about Jon.

3. Jon is from Ohio.

Jon grew up in a small town called Goshen, Ohio. His grandparents started raising him when he was 5 years old. They took him in after his mom struggled with addiction.

4. Jon released his debut single in 2020.

Jon’s debut single “What A Truck Is For” was released on November 6, 2020. He’s released several other singles, including “Strong Woman,” “Growing Up Too Fast,” and “Good For Nothin.” The songs “What A Truck Is For” and “Strong Woman” have both been streamed on Spotify more than 1 million times each.

5. Jon is active on TikTok.

Jon has over 300,000 followers on TikTok. He has over 1.9 million likes on his videos. Jon consistently shares videos of his performances and the music he’s working on..