Tom Kaulitz: 5 Things To Know About Heidi Klum’s New Husband, 29, Whom She Secretly Wed

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
The couple are pictured on February 22nd, 2019 the day they are believed to have tied the knot. and one year after they first met. The happy couple was pictured on this date leaving Mr. Chow looking giddy and perhaps hiding news they'd just tied the knot. In an interview Heidi revealed, "We met February 22nd... I would have married him that day."
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum amfAR dinner, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 30 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Heidi Klum reportedly married 29-year-old Tom Kaulitz in a super secret ceremony back in February of 2019. Here’s everything to know about the supermodel’s new hubby.

Heidi Klum, 46, is a married woman! The model reportedly tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz, 29, in a secret ceremony in February of 2019, a new report claims. The loving pair wed in a hush hush ceremony according to TMZ, who obtained a marriage certificate from the day. While Heidi first confirmed that the Tokyo Hotel musician popped the question over the holidays in 2018, the pair never shared specific wedding details with the world. Apparently, the famous pair managed to keep the entire event completely under wraps! Of course, that leaves everyone clamoring to know: who’s the lucky man that gets to be the supermodel’s forever boo? We’ll fill you in.

1. Tom is a guitarist for Tokio Hotel. He founded the rock band with twin brother and lead singer Bill Kaulitz, along with drummer Gustav Schäfer and bassist Georg Listing, in 2001.

2. Like Heidi, he’s German. Their meet cute reportedly happened through Germany’s Next Top Model, which Heidi hosts, per Us Weekly. She was just seen smooching the guitarist on set of the reality competition show on Dec. 4!

I SAID YES ❤️

3. Tom had been dating Heidi for less than a year before getting engaged. Heidi revealed that she met the guitarist in February to Us Weekly. They took their romance to the set of America’s Got Talent, which Heidi serves as a judge, and were spotted kissing on March 25! The whirlwind romance continued with a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in April, and they made their first public debut as a couple at the Cannes amfAR Gala in May of 2018.

4. Tom just finalized his divorce with Ria Sommerfield in August of 2018. Just about four months before proposing to Heidi, the musician finalized his divorce from ex Ria Sommerfield, according to court documents that The Blast obtained. They married in 2015 and split in 2016, a decision that was “mutual and amicable,” according to the outlet.

5. Tom’s 16-year age difference doesn’t bother Heidi. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it,” the former Project Runway host told InStyle in a July interview. “That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”