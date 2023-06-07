Tobe Nwigwe: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’

Tobe Nwigwe is a famous actor and rapper.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2023.

He plays Reek in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Tobe Nwigwe is best known for his music career, but now he’s getting a lot of attention as an action movie star. The 36-year-old rapper makes his film debut in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring alongside Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Tobe is being considered one of the breakout stars of the action film that comes out June 9. So, who is Tobe Nwigwe? Here’s what you need to know about the multi-talented star.

Tobe plays Reek in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’.

Tobe is one of the few actors playing a human in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. His character, Reek, is a companion of Noah Diaz (Anthony) and Elena Wallace (Dominique) and joins them on their global adventure. Tobe revealed he was cast in the film in July 2021.

He’s from Texas.

Tobe was born in Houston, Texas. He’s of Nigerian descent. He played football in high school and in college at University of North Texas. Tobe was in conversation to be drafted into the NFL until he suffered a foot injury, which totally shifted his career path.

He’s also a rapper.

Tobe is a hip-hop/rap artist and has released a number of EPs and LPs. Some of his most popular songs include “I’m Dope,” “Try Jesus,” and “Eat.” He’s collaborated with Pharrell Williams and other major artists. Tobe promotes his music on his Instagram, where he has over 1.5 million followers.

He was nominated for a Grammy.

Tobe was up for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, but he lost to Samara Joy. Before the ceremony, Tobe walked the red carpet with his wife, Martica ‘Fat’ Nwigwe, and told Rolling Stone that he felt “honored” to be the only independent artist nominated.

He’s married with kids.

Tobe and his wife, Martica ‘Fat’ Nwigwe, have four children. Their youngest child, son Chikodili Ejikemeuwa Nwigwe was born in April 2023, and they shared the happy news on Instagram. “4/7/23 the legend was born,” Tobe wrote, alongside a photo of his newborn son. He also revealed the meaning behind his son’s full name. “Chikodili: it’s in GODs hands. Ejikemeuwa: not by my strength (by GODs grace). Nwigwe: child of the heavens,” Tobe wrote.