Who Is Tina Fey’s Husband? Get to Know Jeff Richmond

Tina Fey is best known as a comedian who became a cast member and head writer for Saturday Night Live. She is set to reunite with her former SNL costar Amy Poehler at this year’s Emmy Awards on January 15, so all eyes will be on her. When Tina isn’t in the spotlight, however, she enjoys a loving marriage with her husband, Jeff Richmond. They exchanged vows in 2001 and have seemed inseparable ever since.

From their first meeting to building a life with each other and their kids, the lovebirds have been one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples. Although they are mostly private when it comes to their lives together, they are sometimes seen at public events and seem to have a strong bond.

Find out more about Jeff and his romance with Tina below.

Jeff is a Composer, Producer, and More

The talented spouse, who is originally from Ohio, has composed music for and directed multiple episodes of the television sitcom, 30 Rock, which was created by his wife, Tina, who also starred in the series. He also executive produced and composed the music for the sitcom, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which was also created by Tina.

His work as a composter and director has won him many awards, including three Emmy Awards for his production of the first three seasons of 30 Rock. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his composition of 30 Rock‘s theme song and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2018 for Mean Girls.

When he was in Ohio, he co-founded the Garrettsville Community Players before getting a gig with the Child’s Play Touring Theater. The skilled star attended Kent State University and wrote many musicals as well as the musical score to William Shakespeare‘s Othello. In 1985, he graduated from the Kent State’s School of Theatre and Dance, and in 2013, he was given an honorary doctorate.

How Did Tina and Jeff Meet?

The duo first met in the mid 1990s when they were both working at Second City in Chicago, IL. Jeff previously told The New Yorker that when he first saw his future wife perform, he knew she had something special.

“I don’t want to say she was funny ‘for a woman,’ but there were so many talented men there at the time, and then suddenly there was Tina, who was so funny — and she was at home with all those boys on the stage,” he told the outlet.

When Did Tina and Jeff Get Married?

Tina and Jeff exchanged vows after dating for seven years. They said “I do” during a Greek Orthodox ceremony in 2001, when they also moved to New York City, NY to pursue careers in the entertainment industry. Tina eventually had her breakthrough career moment during SNL and Jeff found success on the music side of the industry.

Do Tina and Jeff Have Kids?

Tina and Jeff have two children. Their first child, daughter Alice, was born in September 2005. Their second child, daughter Penelope, was born in August 2011.