Thom Evans: 5 Things To Know About Nicole Scherzinger’s Fiance Amid Engagement News

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger announced that they’re engaged on Tuesday, June 27. The singer, 44, shared a photo of Thom, 38, popping the question while they were enjoying a romantic day on the beach together. “I said yes,” she wrote. Thom also posted the same photos and called Nicole “My ever after.” The couple looked absolutely head over heels for one another.

The pair have been dating since January 2020. After three years, they’re still going strong, and they seem very excited about the next phase of their relationship. Following the exciting engagement news, here’s everything you need to know about Thom.

Thom is a former rugby player.

While Thom has entered a series of different businesses over the years, he got his start as a pro rugby later. He played in the Celtic League from 2004 to 2010. He was a member of the London Wasps and then the Glasgow Warriors, where he was a wing for much of his career. He also played for his home country of Scotland’s national team from 2008 to 2010.

His rugby career came to an end when he had a neck injury.

Thom’s athletic career came to an end in February 2010. During a game against Wales, Thom had a slipped neck vertebra, per BBC. After a few surgeries and rehabilitation, the player was forced into retirement as a result of his injuries, announcing that he’d stop in November of that year. “I can still do pretty much anything. I just can’t play a physical game such as rugby,” he told BBC. “I’ve been fortunate to have played six seasons at the top against some of the best players in the world. I’ll have those memories for the rest of my life.”

He’s been in a number of different musical groups.

While he was clearly a passionate rugby player, music has always been another love that Thom hasn’t been shy about sharing. While he was still playing, he was a member of the short-lived boy band Twen2y4Se7en. The Surrey-based group was gaining some traction in 2004, but they don’t appear to have stuck together as a group, per Surrey Live.

After Twen2y4Se7en, Thom stepped away from music for a few years, but years later he showed off his musical ability again when he was a contestant on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. He was a member of the trio Try Star, alongside fellow rugby players Levi Davis and Ben Faden. The group released a series of singles while they were on the show, including covers of “No Diggity” and “Old Town Road.”

He’s appeared in a few different reality shows.

Besides The X Factor, Thom has participated in a few shows over the years. After his retirement from rugby, he was briefly an analyst for ITV during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. He also competed on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls and the competition series Strictly Come Dancing.

He previously dated actress Kelly Brook.

Long before Thom and Nicole got together, the rugby star previously dated model and actress Kelly Brook in the early 2010s. The pair announced that Kelly was pregnant and expecting a daughter in March 2011, per BBC. Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage in March. She later opened up about getting pregnant with Thom for a second time and having a second miscarriage months later, per DailyMail. The couple ended up splitting up in February 2013. “Thom and I mutually agreed to go our separate ways some time ago. It had absolutely nothing to do with a third party,” Kelly said in a statement, per Hello Magazine.