Taylor Lewan: 5 Things To Know About Jeffree Star’s ‘NFL Boo’ Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Lewan is an offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans.

He also works on the ‘Bussin’ With the Boys’ podcast.

Taylor was recently revealed as Jeffree Star’s ‘NFL boo,’ touching off romance rumors.

Jeffree Star, 37, has been teasing an NFL boyfriend on social media for weeks, and he finally made the big reveal on Friday, February 10. It turns out that the makeup CEO‘s mysterious “NFL boo” is none other than Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, 31. “His team didn’t make it to Super Bowl…but he’s 6’6″ and plays perfect in the bedroom,” Jeffree captioned a video of the player turned backwards, posted to TikTok on January 30th. And though the trolling was convincing — Jeffree even posted images of his vampy fingernails intertwined with the rugged hands of Taylor on what he claimed was a flight from LA to Wyoming — it ultimately wasn’t meant to be.

It turns out that Taylor and Jeffree were simply building anticipation for the cosmetics mogul’s appearance on Taylor’s podcast, Bussin With The Boys. Furthermore, it doesn’t appear that Taylor is available, as he’s been in a publicly committed relationship for quite some time.

Still, fans are wondering amid the publicity stunt: who is Taylor Lewan? We’ve got answers below.

Taylor is a married man.

The NFL star is in fact married to Taylin Gallacher Lewan, and has been since back in 2018. They also share two daughters and live in Nashville. They appear to be an extremely happy family, as Taylin took to Instagram to share her support for her hubby in October of 2022. “Waiting for the love of my life to wake up from surgery to climb this mountain all over again,” she wrote alongside a pic of the family sitting on the sidelines of a stadium.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for everyone whose continued to reach out over the last few weeks even if I haven’t responded. The support our family receives is a constant reminder of our blessings instead of succumbing to adversity. We have way too much to be thankful for and a list too long of you guys are on it.”

In another sweet photo post from 2022, Taylin wrapped her around around her husband and laughed. “I blame my laugh lines on this guy,” she captioned the post.

He co-hosts a podcast.

Taylor hosts a podcast, Bussin With The Boys on the Barstool Sports Network, alongside Titans teammate Will Compton. Jeffree appeared on it on February 10, 2023, which explained the buzz around Taylor and Jeffree’s would-be romantic relationship. “If you’re not for the boys, you’re against them,” reads the podcast’s tagline. On the show, reads their official site, the players “sit down with a guest and bring their ridiculous-yet-insightful personalities to discuss various topics surrounding their lives. Each episode will bring different personalities from all industries to provide insight and conversations that will educate, make you laugh, and give you an inside scoop on their fast-paced lives.”

He’s a family man.

As dad to little Wynne Rebel Lewan and Willow Lewan, Taylor likely keeps as busy at home as he does on the field. His wife Taylin posted a sweet video montage of the star playing with his daughters on Instagram for Father’s Day 2022. “Happy Father’s Day to the man who does it all,” she captioned the video. “We couldn’t be luckier to have you.”

He’s experienced some legal trouble.

According to his official Wikipedia page, Taylor ran into a little trouble back in 2013. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple of Ohio State fans outside of a restaurant in December of 2013. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — drunk and disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges.

Taylor began his career at Michigan State.

Before making his way in the NFL, Taylor played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2009-2013. While at Michigan State, he majored in general studies. He was named Big Ten Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in both 2012 and 2013, confirming that he had a big career ahead in pro football.