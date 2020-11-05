Steve Kornacki: 5 Things About MSNBC Correspondent Chrissy Teigen’s Obsessed With Right Now

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is the country’s unexpected new obsession during election season. Learn more about the correspondent, whose constant election coverage is a thing of wonder.

Maybe the most pressing question of the 2020 election isn’t who’s going to win Georgia. It’s “how is Steve Kornacki still awake?” The MSNBC correspondent’s tireless, and seemingly never-ending coverage of the election results has viewers, including Chrissy Teigen, freaking out (and a little concerned about his well-being). Here’s five facts you should know about Steve, 41:

1. Two days after Election Day, and he’s still going. When Steve tweeted on November 3 that he’s “heading up to the studio and not leaving until we’ve got a result,” he apparently wasn’t joking. Steve is still broadcasting election results on MSNBC on November 5, and judging by how the vote count is going, it doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving anytime soon. Steve told GQ that he’s “pounding Diet Cokes” is the key to staying alert. “I couldn’t even tell you how many,” he said in the pre-election interview. “It’s just sort of a constant supply.”

2. He was forced to take a nap, though. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joked on November 4 around noon that, “We have removed him forcibly from the building… He’s in a room with pillow, blankets, and warm milk.” Thirty minutes later, Steve appeared on the MSNBC Twitter account and was wrapped up in a pullover in what appeared to be the network’s offices. “You may not recognize me without the giant touchscreen behind me, but Steve Kornacki here. Just wanted to that I saw, after finally leaving the studio, these kind and friendly, nice messages and wanted to thank you.” He was back on air a short time later for more election coverage.

3. Chrissy Teigen and other celebrities are obsessed with him. “I honestly dunno how Steve is still going im bout to die,” Chrissy tweeted the night of November 4. “Steve are you okay?” she wrote in a follow-up. The support (and awe) came pouring in when it became clear that Steve hadn’t left the building. “I’m gonna be honest – I don’t like that they let Steve Kornacki take a nap,” Billy Eichner joked.

4. He really likes his khaki pants. Like, a lot. Steve seemingly wears the same outfit every day: khakis, a white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up, and a patterned tie. Viewers talked about it before Election Day, but his constant TV presence has made his sartorial choices even more noticeable. His “lucky pants” are apparently Gap’s Modern Khaki in palomino brown, but the fit is unknown.

I honestly dunno how steve is still going im bout to die pic.twitter.com/R8IEt8lbIj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 5, 2020

5. He’s worked at MSNBC since 2013. Steve joined the team at MSNBC in 2013 as the host of their weekend program Up. Beginning in 2016, Steve covered politics during the day and appeared on Hardball, All In with Chris Hayes, and The Rachel Maddow Show. He was named the National Political Correspondent for NBC News in 2017, and continues to co-host MSNBC Live with Nicolle Wallace.