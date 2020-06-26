Siya Kakkar Dead: 5 Things To Know On TikTok Star, 16, Who Died By Suicide

Siya Kakkar tragically died by suicide on June 25 in her home in New Delhi. Siya had amassed a huge following on social media, and fans are mourning the loss of the burgeoning star. Here are five things you should know about her.

Siya Kakkar took her life on June 25 in her home in New Delhi, India. Her rep, Arjun Sarin, confirmed the unfortunate news with a post to their Instagram account the same day. The emotional post featured 16-year-old Siya smiling at the camera with her hands cupped beneath her chin. It also showed a lit candle in honor of her memory. “No more words,” Arjun began the caption to the post. “You will always be the best artist

Rest In Peace [Siya Kakkar].” Here are five things you should know about the young social media star, gone too soon.

1) Siya was a major rising talent on social media. The starlet was famous for her TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat videos, making her a phenom across social media platforms. She had amassed more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok and over 210,000 followers on Instagram.

2) Her videos featured the young artist dancing. Siya was highly regarded for her artistry among fans. She was best known for capturing herself dancing to traditional Indian music. Often, Siya would also wear beautiful garb in her videos and showcase her talent for her legions of fans. Each of her TikTok videos garnered over 100 thousand views.

3) She was active on social media until her untimely death. Before Siya took her own life on June 25, she was still posting content to her channel. In fact, just two days ago on June 24, Siya was lip syncing and showing off her impeccable dance moves on TikTok. As of the publishing of this post, her last three TikTok videos have over eight million views, with her last video bringing in over 17 million views.

4) Siya was a bright young star. The 16-year-old had an incredibly bright future ahead of her. She had accomplished so much in only three years of being active on social media platforms. The starlet also had new projects lined up for the future, making her passing all the more devastating for her friends, family, and many fans.

5) She was born and raised in India. Siya lived in Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Many of her videos featured her throughout her community.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.