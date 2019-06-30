Scott Borchetta: 5 Things To Know About Taylor Swift’s Former Record Executive

Taylor Swift called out Scott Borchetta in a new Tumblr post for selling her masters to Scooter Braun.

Taylor Swift, 29, will not be silenced. The megastar wasn’t pleased to learn that Scott Borchetta sold the masters to her music to Scooter Braun when Scooter purchased Big Machine Records. Taylor called out Scott and Scooter in a lengthy new Tumblr post in the midst of her promotion for upcoming seventh album, “Lover.” Taylor received much support after she bravely stood up for herself, with #WeStandWithTaylor shooting up to the number one trending topic on Twitter. If you don’t know much about Scott, read on for five quick facts about him.

1. Scott founded Big Machine Records, Taylor’s previous record label, in 2005. Taylor – the first person Scott signed – was a part of his label from 2005 to 2018. She switched from Big Machine Records to Universal Music Group in 2018. In Taylor’s most recent Tumblr post, she claimed she “pleaded” with Big Machine Records to “own” her work. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in,” Taylor said in her post. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” Taylor said about the executive. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

2. He discovered Taylor in Nashville at the Bluebird Cafe. Taylor moved to Nashville, Tennessee, from her home state of Pennsylvania to follow her country singing dreams. While performing at the cafe, Taylor caught Scott’s attention, which led to him signing her.

3. Scott sold Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun after Taylor left the label. The news dropped today that Scooter purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Scott will remain part of the company, as president and chief executive.

4. He sold the rights to someone Taylor has had issues with before. Taylor claimed in her post that Scott sold her work to someone who has tried to “dismantle” her “legacy.” She cited her 2016 feud with Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 42, creating a naked replica of Taylor’s body in his “Famous” music video. “I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Taylor said, implying she was given no warning ahead of time as to who would be in control of her music. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

5. He was born on July 3, 1962 in Burbank, California. That makes the man that Taylor slammed 56 years old today. He came from an industry family – his father worked for record labels, as well.