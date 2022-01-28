Randy Jackson: 5 Things To Know About Janet & Michael’s Brother

Ahead of his sister Janet Jackson’s highly anticipated Lifetime and A&E documentary series, learn more about her older brother Randy.

Randy Jackson is a music icon. Now 60, Randy rose to fame as a member of the famed Jackson 5 (later just The Jacksons) alongside brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and the late Michael Jackson. He is also an older brother to legendary sister Janet Jackson, 55, who is the subject of a highly anticipated documentary series set to air on Lifetime and A&E. Learn more about Randy ahead of the premiere here.

He’s a member of the legendary Jackson family

Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana on October 29, 1961 to parents Katherine Esther, 91, and the late Joe Jackson. Beyond brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, he also had sister Janet, as well as sisters Le Toya and Rebbie.

He rose to fame with the Jackson 5

The Jackson 5 — later known as the Jacksons — were a defining musical group of the 1970s, largely in part thanks to management from dad Joe. Before hitting it big, the boys would perform musical songs at home, later earning accolades from local talent shows. Joe hustled the group to get signed with a label in 1968, before eventually ending up at history making Motown Records.

Alongside his brothers, the group had their first Billboard topping hit with “I Want You Back” in 1970 when Randy was just nine years old. The single was followed by “ABC,” “I’ll Be There” and “The Love You Save” leading to international success around the globe — eventually becoming Motown Records best-selling group (beating out Diana Ross and The Supremes). The group became a blueprint for the massively successful solo careers of Michael, and later, sister Janet in the 1980s and beyond.

The group earned three GRAMMY nominations, and had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame: “I’ll Be There” and “I Want You Back” in 1999, followed by “ABC” in 2007.

He’s a father

Randy was formerly married to Eliz Shaffe from 1989 to 1992, and the couple share a daughter Stevanna Jackson, 31. Stevanna has embarked on an entertainment career of her own, acting alongside Jamie Lynn Spears on Zoey 101 in the 2000s. He also shares two kids with ex-partner Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza: Genevieve Katherine, 32, and Steven Randall Jr., 29.

Controversially, Alejandra also married and divorced Randy’s brother Jermaine: they wed in 1995, but divorced by 2003. Jermaine also had a son with Alejandra: Jermajesty Jackson, 21.

He’s closet to Janet

Despite coming from a huge family, Randy has maintained an especially close relationship with Janet who is five years his junior. The Control singer shouted Randy out for his birthday on Instagram back in 2020, sharing a sweet photo of the two embracing.

“Big bro I luv u. Wishing u happiness, peace and luv always but especially on this special day @randyjackson8,” she wrote with a black heart emoji. Randy is also a co-partner with his sister at independent record label Rhythm Nation Records (named for her 1989 album).

He was in a serious car crash

In 1980, Randy was involved in a serious car accident that crushed both of his legs and feet. The incident happened in Hollywood, CA. He was seriously injured and had to be saved by the “jaws of life.” Randy miraculously recovered — later appearing on magazine Jet with a headline that read “Randy Jackson Walks Again: Talks About His Future.”