Paul Richard Soliz: 5 Things To Know About Britney Spears’ Rumored Boyfriend

Image Credit: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, may have a new boyfriend. The singer has recently been romantically linked to Paul Richard Soliz, after the two were spotted together in late Aug., shortly after she and her husband Sam Asghari, announced their split. Before that, he was apparently hired to do housekeeping/maintenance around her house around a year ago, until he was “terminated” after about two months, according to Us Weekly.

“He fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” the source said. Since the dating speculation, Paul, himself has spoken out, and called Britney a “phenomenal woman,” when he spoke to Us Weekly. “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he said.

As people continue to speculate if Britney and Paul are seriously dating or not, find out more about the possible new man in the pop star’s life below.

Paul is Licensed Contractor

Although some legal issues have been sparking judgment about him from the public, Paul told Us Weekly that he’s a not a “bad” guy and does contracting work. “I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he told the outlet. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

He Has a Criminal History

Paul was recently at a court house for an appearance after he reportedly violated a probation. He has a criminal history that includes charges for multiple misdemeanors, such as disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm, according to records obtained by Us.

In an ongoing case, he was arrested in December 2020 for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, Us further reported. He reportedly pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years probation and served 90 days in jail, getting out in May 2023. Despite his past and current criminal issues, Paul said he’s not “really worried about” his ongoing criminal case and thought it would be dismissed. He also confirmed he’s currently enrolled in court-ordered anger management classes.

Paul Praised Britney’s Ex Sam

Britney’s possible new romantic partner called Sam, who filed for divorce from the “Toxic” crooner on Aug. 16, “a great guy,” and said Britney’s “doing great,” after the split.

He’s a Father

Although it’s reported he is a parent, it’s not clear how many kids he has or how old they are.

Paul Gave Britney a Ride Home From the Airport

Britney went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in early Sept. 2023, and was photographed being brought home from a Los Angeles, CA airport by Paul. He was sitting in what appeared to be a black vehicle, in photos taken during the moment.