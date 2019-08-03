Patrick Crusius: 5 Things To Know About Alleged Suspect In El Paso Walmart Shooting That Left 20 Dead

Unnamed law enforcement officials have identified 21-year-old Patrick Crusius as the suspect who allegedly opened fire in an El Paso Walmart, killing 20 and injuring 24 others. We have 5 things to know about him.

Unnamed law enforcement officials according to ABC News and the Washington Post have identified 21-year-old Patrick Crusius as the suspect who allegedly walked into an El Paso, Texas Walmart around 10am local time on Aug. 3, opening fire and killing 19 people while injuring over 40 others. Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the store with a rifle while wearing ear protectors and camouflage pants. He was taken into custody by police and later photographed in the back of a squad car. Here is what we know so far about suspect Patrick Crusius.

1. Patrick is from the Dallas area.

Per CNN, he resides in Allen, Texas, which is a suburb north of Dallas so he made a long ride to the border to allegedly commit the heinous act.

2. Suspect Patrick was taken into custody without incident.

El Paso Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Robert Gomez said that none of his officers needed to fire their weapons and that Patrick was taken into custody “without incident.”

3. The suspect allegedly left behind an anti-immigrant manifesto.

The suspect allegedly left a long manifesto reportedly posted to 8Chan before the first EMS call that claimed mass murder was committed in “response to [the] Hispanic invasion of Texas” and not to “blame Trump.” It was also sympathetic to a man charged with killing 51 people earlier this year at a Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, two officials told The Washington Post. MSNBC is reporting FBI sources are investigating an online “manifesto” allegedly written by the the suspect. The Washington Post reported that, “Authorities believe the gunman posted the anti-immigrant diatribe, but are still gathering evidence to prove it, according to law enforcement officials.”

4. The shooting is being looked at as a possible hate crime.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen described to reporters that the shooting has “the nexus of a hate crime.”

NEW: El Paso Walmart shooter identified as Patrick Crusius of Dallas. Just turned 21 years old this week. #massshooting pic.twitter.com/mMYQkbR5LK — Giovanni Cavalcant (@giovannicavett) August 3, 2019

5. A witness said the suspect seemed to be “on a mission.”

An eyewitness Vanessa Saenz has described to Fox News that suspect Patrick’s demeanor as “calm and confident” and that it he was “very nonchalant, like he was on a mission.” She added he was “just pointing at people and shooting straight at them. I saw about three or four just fall to the ground.”