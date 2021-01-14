Nikki Hall: 5 Things To Know About Pauly D’s Girlfriend On ‘Jersey Shore’

Pauly D is gearing up to bring his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, to meet the rest of the ‘Jersey Shore’ crew on the show’s Jan. 14. episode. Here’s more to know about his gorgeous lady.

Yes, DJ Pauly D has a girlfriend! Nikki Hall, who popped up in a trailer for the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, will show up to meet Pauly’s castmates during the show’s Jan. 14 episode. Ever since Jersey Shore began more than ten years ago, Pauly has been notoriously single, but he may finally be ready to give up his bachelor lifestyle for Nikki!

Of course, Jersey Shore won’t be Nikki’s first foray into reality television. However, it’s definitely going to be a whole new world for her due to how tight the Jersey Shore family is. As we prepare for Nikki’s arrival on the show, here’s more to know about her:

It's the way I've never seen @DJPaulyD this happy for me. 🥺 #DoubleShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/4TJqW276iZ — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) October 2, 2020

1.How did Nikki and Pauly meet? Nikki was a contestant on the first season of Double Shot At Love, which featured women vying for the hearts of Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino. Nikki sparked a connection with Pauly and made it all the way to the finale, but he dumped her at that point. She was devastated and left the show in tears. Although they tried to make the relationship work afterward, they had broken up again by the reunion show.

2. How did Nikki and Pauly finally get together? Nikki, along with other cast members from season one, returned for season 2, which aired earlier this year. This time around, the ladies got to spend time with Pauly and Vinny while living and working in Las Vegas. Although things were rocky between Nikki and Pauly at first, their chemistry was undeniable, and they decided that they wanted to work on their relationship after leaving the show. During the virtual reunion in October, they confirmed that they were still dating.

3. She shut down rumors that she’s pregnant with Pauly’s baby. No, Nikki and Pauly are not expecting a baby together. While fans have speculated that Nikki may be pregnant, she took to Twitter in October to shut it all down. “Did I make some sort of announcement that I’m missing?” she wondered. “Or is it just zooming in on my photos to over analyze the way loose fabric falls and forms around my body?” BURN!

4. She has a big social media following. Due to her popularity on Double Shot at Love, Nikki has raked in more than 230,000 Instagram followers. She often posts modeling shots on her page.

5. It’s unknown whether or not she’s met Pauly D’s daughter. Fans have been extremely curious about whether or not Pauly has introduced Nikki to his daughter, Amabella, who he shares with Amanda Markert. Amabella was born in 2013 and Pauly is extremely private when it comes to the seven-year-old. He does not talk about her publicly or share photos of her on social media. So, unfortunately, it’s unclear whether Nikki has met Amabella.