‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Pauly D Passionately Kisses Girlfriend Nikki Hall In Season 4 Trailer

It looks like in the new season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Pauly D is officially off the market. He’s seen kissing his ‘Double Shot At Love’ finalist Nikki Hall.

While Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, decided to retire from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it seems there might be a new female cast member to take her place. Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is seen kissing his Double Shot At Love contestant Nikki Hall in a scene from the upcoming fourth season’s trailer. The fun begins again on Nov. 19 on MTV, and the promo shows Nikki falling into Pauly’s arms for a big smooch.

The kissing action goes down as Vinny Guadagnino says in a voice over, “I have a feeling it’s going to get a little crazier here.” He’s seen with his Uncle Nino holding a bottle of Jameson whiskey, while a montage of other wild cast moments come flashing across the screen.

The timeline for the show picks up amid the fallout from Angelina Pivarnick‘s Nov. 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira, and the very dramatic reception that followed. A month prior to that, Pauly and Nikki were spotted having a reunion in Las Vegas and making out. She then joined him in the DJ booth at Hollywood’s Avalon on Dec. 6, 2019, where they were photographed being super flirty.

Nikki was a finalist on Pauly D and Vinny’s MTV dating show A Double Shot at Love. While Pauly decided to end things with his other finalist Derryn Paige, he didn’t end up pursuing Nikki either. Instead, he chose to remain single in the show’s finale on June 27, 2019. The Instagram model later took to Twitter and in a since deleted tweet fumed, “This is completely outside of my character but for someone to sit there and act like this s*** was one-sided…I did nothing to this man but love him and he was OK with it. And I’m crazy? Give me a f***ing break! I’ve had it!!”

Nikki then posted alleged texts from Pauly, including ones that read “You don’t have to change a single cell in ur mind or body,” and in another told her, “i love u just the way u are.” But by autumn, the two had reunited and apparently the love was still there. It appeared to keep going strong as the couple quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown in the spring of 2020. Nikki did several Instagram video cooking tutorials from his kitchen, where Pauly’s voice could be heard in the background. In a March 27, 2020 vid, she did an 11 minute segment on making chicken parmigiana with spaghetti, a dish close to Italian Pauly’s heart. Now fans will be able to watch their romance play out on the new season of Jersey Shore, which does cover the COVID crisis and was primarily shot at an empty hotel amid quarantine.

Jersey Shore ‘Bring the Family’ Vacation premieres on Thurs. Nov. 19 at 8pm ET/PT on MTV.