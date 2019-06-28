Pauly D’s Ex Nikki Hall Exposes His Private Texts After He Dumps Her On ‘Double Shot At Love’ Finale

Nikki Hall is insisting her feelings for Pauly D were mutual, even though the ‘Jersey Shore’ star sent her home on the ‘Double Shot at Love’ finale and claimed he ‘blocked’ her on social media.

[SHOW SPOILERS AHEAD]: Nikki Hall, 26, supposedly has receipts to prove that her love for Pauly D, 38, wasn’t “one-sided” while she vied for his affections on MTV’s Double Shot at Love. The Los Angeles native was ultimately sent home along with fellow finalist Derynn Paige during the dating competition show’s finale on June 27, and she’s now fed up with Pauly’s attitude toward their former fling. “This is completely outside of my character but for someone to sit there and act like this s*** was one-sided… ” Nikki reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to The Blast. She continued, “I did nothing to this man but love him and he was OK with it. And I’m crazy? Give me a f***ing break! I’ve had it!!”

Nikki then exposed alleged tweets from Pauly, which she also took down from Twitter [SEEN HERE]. “You don’t have to change a single cell in ur mind or body,” the Jersey Shore star allegedly wrote in one message, and gushed to Nikki in another text, “i love u just the way u are.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Pauly’s rep for comment.

Nikki did leave up other tweets that explained her side of the story. “In his own way, he loved me. I know because he told me. But my motives and emotions were constantly questioned because the last time he really gave his heart to someone it got broken & somewhere along the line he gave up on the idea that he deserved to feel this way again,” Nikki tweeted on June 27. But on that same night, fans witnessed Pauly and Nikki beef it out during the Double Shot At Love reunion, which also aired on June 27. The host asked why Pauly blocked Nikki on social media, and the DJ explained, “It was just a lot like — it was a lot. Like the paragraphs and stuff, it was a lot.” Nikki thought there was another reason.

This entire season I took jabs and shots! People calling me out of my character and my name, yelling “Red Flags!” and I took it! Because “the end will be worth it!” He said. And not once did this man have my back, THAT should’ve been my only red flag. — 𝐍𝐈𝐊𝐊𝐈 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐋 (@NikkiStClaireTM) June 28, 2019

“Are you joking me? The paragraphs?…Pauly, like seriously,” Nikki snapped at the reunion, and Pauly shot back, “Nikki, I’m not denying anything that happened after that, during, whatever, any feelings — I’m not denying any of that. But she asked me a question [about] why I blocked you. And that’s why.”

Defending herself, Nikki announced to the crowd, “Pauly blocked me because I didn’t fly out to Vegas…Bro you blocked me, because I was at work and I said I’m busy. I’m busy, and you took that personally — ‘I’m the busiest man in the world.’” Pauly called “bulls**t,” claiming that she did indeed fly out to Las Vegas.