5 Things
Hollywood Life

Merissa Pence: 5 Things About Peter Weber’s Ex Who Knows Victoria Fuller On ‘The Bachelor’

peter weber
ABC/Maarten de Boer
THE BACHELOR - Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Maarten de Boer) PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2404" - Peter and the 15 remaining bachelorettes leave the Bachelor mansion behind and travel cross-country to continue their search for love in Cleveland, Ohio. Peter flies Victoria F. to their special date destination and a surprise performance by country music star Chase Rice, which leads the bachelorette to make a shocking confession. Cleveland Browns' football legends Josh Cribbs and Hanford Dixon put a group of women through a rigorous workout as they prepare to face off in The Bachelor Bowl. Kelsey is the lucky lady who enjoys a day exploring Cleveland with Peter. However, one controversial woman is the target of rage by the others and prompts a revolt the likes of which Bachelor Nation has never seen on "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Jason A LaVeris) VICTORIA P., PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/) VICTORIA F., PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "2406" - On the second explosive episode this week, airing on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, Peter will need to concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman is getting a second one-on-one date causing a furor with one devastated bachelorette who hasn't even had one yet. (ABC/Francisco Roman) PETER WEBER View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

A woman who Peter Weber dated in 2012 happens to know one of his ‘Bachelor’ contestants, Victoria Fuller — and the ladies do NOT have a good history.

Victoria Fuller and Peter Weber’s relationship has had a lot of ups and downs on this season of The Bachelor, but he still found enough potential in their relationship to make her one of his final four women. During the show’s Feb. 17 episode, Peter will go to Victoria’s hometown, Virginia Beach, to meet her family. Interestingly, unbeknownst to Peter at the time of filming, one of his exes, Merissa Pence, actually knows Victoria! Merissa and Victoria have a bit of a rocky history. Here’s more to know about Merissa:

1. How do Merissa and Victoria know each other? Like Victoria, Merissa also lives in Virginia Beach. She moved back there from Los Angeles three years ago, and the ladies run in the same social circle. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends,” Merissa told Us Weekly. However, due to the “small town” nature of Virginia Beach, and the fact that the women had mutual friends, they continued to see each other around. Merissa said that she no longer plans to hang out with Victoria because Victoria acted “self-centered” and “distasteful” during a night out with their group of friends before she left to film The Bachelor.

2. When did Merissa and Peter date? Merissa and Peter’s relationship was in 2012, and she even still has an Instagram photo with the pilot on her page. Merissa described the relationship as “casual,” but said that she often hung out at Peter’s parents’ house. “We were friends for quite a while after [the split], but then I was in a serious relationship and Peter had started dating someone else, as well, so we really didn’t chat too much,” she admitted.

3. She’s a college graduate and works in marketing. Merissa graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2013 with an Associate of Arts degree in Fashion Merchandising. She’s worked at Michael Kors, Guess?, Victoria’s Secret and more clothing stores. In 2016, she became the Director of Social Media for House of Maya Online. Her current job is as a Marketing Coordinator for MSP Design Group in Norfolk, Virginia. In her spare time, she works as a kickboxing instructor.

4. She’s done modeling. Merissa has done work as a model, and during her time at FIDM, she even admitted that her dream was to model for Victoria’s Secret one day. Her ultimate goal at the time was to get into fashion production.

5. She’s a former pageant queen. Merissa started doing beauty pageants in 2009. She was previously Miss Teen Virginia.