Hannah Brown Calls ‘The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller ‘Annoying’ While Watching Peter On The Show

Hannah Brown is keeping tabs on her ex, Peter Weber, and she threw some major shade at one of the women vying for his heart, while watching the most recent episode of ‘The Bachelor’.

Hannah Brown isn’t holding back! The 25-year-old totally shaded Victoria Fuller, a contestant competing for her ex Peter Weber‘s heart on the current season of The Bachelor, while watching the Monday, Feb. 10 episode. It seems that the Alabama native is keeping tabs on her ex, as she posted Instagram stories of herself watching the show and commenting on it. Peter and Victoria’s relationship has been fairly bumpy, and very emotionally-charged so far this season; to be frank, their one-on-one time usually ends in someone crying. Nevertheless, Victoria got the rose on Monday night after a dramatic group date that involved a fair amount of crying on Victoria’s part. At one point, she even semi-jokingly said, “It’s annoying to be around me” — which is where Hannah B comes in. While filming herself watching the show, Victoria could be heard in the background saying it’s “annoying” to be around her, at which point Hannah looked at the camera and shadily said “well…you said it.”

Hannah also wrote a shady caption on her Instagram story. “I’m not purposely posting these when there is something ridiculous being said in the background … it’s just happening,” she wrote. The shade! Victoria has had plenty of drama surrounding her on this season of The Bachelor. The Virginia native briefly dated country star, Chase Rice, before appearing on the show — and the singer turned up as a surprise musical guest during her one-on-one date with Peter on the Jan. 27 episode. Talk about awkward!

She has also been criticized for seemingly supporting “White Lives Matter.” As she gained popularity on the show, old photos of one of her modeling campaigns resurfaced online. The photos showed Victoria wearing clothing that seemed to sport the “White Lives Matter” slogan. It was later revealed that the shoot was for a Marlin Lives Matter campaign, in support of marlin conservation. However, Victoria still received backlash for wearing clothing that seemed to support the actual “White Lives Matter” movement.

During her time on The Bachelor, Victoria won a competition to appear with Peter on the cover of Cosmopolitan, but the cover was pulled before its release due to this controversy. “Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” the mag’s Editor-in-Chief explained. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.” She also added that, “The nature of the organization [that Victoria was representing is neither here nor there — both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor has already proved to be SO unpredictable, and it seems this year’s ending could be extremely unconventional if one fan theory is true. Bachelor Nation members have speculated that this year’s “shock ending”, which has been teased all season, could mean Peter ends up with one of the show’s producers, Julie LaPlaca. The theory is based solely on speculation, so we’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out for Peter!