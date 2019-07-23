Maxim Dadashev: 5 Things To Know About Boxer, 28, Who Died After Knock Out In The Ring

The young life of a promising fighter has been cut short. Maxim Dadashev — who was placed in a coma after undergoing brain surgery following a boxing match — has died. Here’s what you need to know.

Maxim Dadashev, 28, died in the morning hours of July 23 from injuries he suffered during his fight with Subriel Matias, 27, just five days prior. Maxim’s strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, and trainer Buddy McGirt confirmed his death to ESPN. “It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in, man,” said McGirt. “”He did everything right in training, no problems, no nothing. My mind is like really running crazy, right now. Like what could I have done differently? But at the end of the day, everything was fine (in training). He seemed OK, he was ready, but it’s the sport that we’re in. It just takes one punch, man.”

The promising young star’s death sent shockwaves around the boxing world, as it was a stark reminder the risk that every fighter takes when he or she steps into the ring. As fans, family, and friends mourn Maxim’s loss, here is what you need to know about his life and tragic death.

1. He was born in Russia but was based in California. Born in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Maxim was a promising prospect in the boxing world. He took up the sport at age 10 and was ranked No. 10 on the ESPN Top Prospect List at the end of 2017. He went 281-20 in his amateur career and was a Silver medalist at the 2008 World Junior Championships. He also claimed silver at the 2013 Russian amateur championships. He relocated to Southern California to pursue a professional boxing career. He began to make a name for himself in 2018 with back-to-back victories. He scored a 10th-round knockout of former lightweight champ Darley Perez and a 10th round unanimous decision over former lightweight titlist Antonio DeMarco. He was undefeated in 13 fights going into his fight against Subriel Matias.

2. His trainer stopped the fight that ultimately killed him… The July 19 fight between Dadashev and Matias – at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland –was a brutal one. Subriel had worked Maxim’s body to the point where he was able to land plenty of shots against the Russian’s face, according to Deadspin. By the 11th round, Maxim was in no shape to continue, and his trainer, Buddy McGirt, was seen begging Maxim to throw in the towel.

“I’m going to stop it, Max. Max, you’re getting hit too much,” Buddy said. Maxim shook his head, indicating that he wanted the fight to continue. “Please, Max, please. Let me do this. OK? OK? Look at me. Please,” Buddy pleaded. “If I don’t, the referee’s gonna do it. C’mon, Max. Please.” Buddy made the executive decision, telling the ringside physician that the fight was over. Subriel was awarded the knockout victory.

The clip below may be disturbing to watch.

This video of Buddy McGirt urging Maxim Dadashev to stop fighting was hard to watch Friday, it’s even harder now. Heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/BNjsdpJfle — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

3. …and he collapsed in the aisle once the fight was over. The aftermath of the fight is hard to watch. Maxim collapsed while exiting the ring and needed help making it back to the locker room. He was placed on a stretcher and began to vomit heavily. After he was loaded into an ambulance, he was rushed to a different hospital than the one that had been initially planned for him because he passed out while in the vehicle.

4. Maxim was placed into a medically induced coma after brain surgery. Maxim underwent emergency brain surgery for two hours for subdural hematoma or bleeding on the brain. Doctors hoped to relieve the pressure on the right side of the brain, where most of the damage was. Afterward, he was placed into a medically induced coma in hopes of giving him time to heal and for his brain swelling to subside. Sadly, the damage was too great.

5. He was married and had a kid. Maxim’s wife was traveling from Russia to the hospital in Washington, D.C. during this ordeal and was expected to arrive on Monday night. ESPN reports that Maxim had a child – a son.

Our thoughts are with Maxim’s family, friends, and fans during this time of loss.