Marie Osmond: 5 Things To Know About Singer Replacing Sara Gilbert On ‘The Talk’

‘The Talk’ has a new co-host. On May 7 CBS confirmed that Marie Osmond will officially be replacing Sara Gilbert on the daytime show, but the singer is no showbiz newbie.

It’s official! Marie Osmond, 59, will be replacing Sara Gilbert, 44, on the hit daytime show, The Talk. News that the singer will be the latest team member was announced on May 7. Marie will take her place in Season 10 alongside co-hosts Eve, 40, Sheryl Underwood, 55, Sharon Osbourne, 66, and Carrie Ann Inaba, 51, who joined The Talk in January 2019. “It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September,” Marie said in a statement released by CBS. “After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job.” Below are five things to know about the singer who has been famous for five decades.

1. Marie’s part of a showbiz family. Born in Utah in 1959, she is the only girl among nine siblings. Her brothers, including Donny and Jimmy, were part of the 1970s boy band, The Osmonds, which had hits with songs like “Crazy Horses” and “Love Me For A Reason.”

2. She had her own popular show with her older brother Donny, who is now 61. The former teen heartthrob and his younger sister had their own variety TV series in the mid’70s called, fittingly, Donny & Marie. They also recorded together and were well known for their signature song, “A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock ‘N Roll.” Donny and Marie have been performing together as a duo for decades and even had a successful 11-year Las Vegas residency, which will end in November 2019.

3. She experienced tragedy when her son Michael Blosil committed suicide in 2010. Marie had eight children – four boys (Brandon, Matthew, Michael and Stephen) and four girls, (Abigail, Brianna, Jessica and Rachael) who were born between 1982 and 2002. Sadly, Michael died in February 2010 when he was just 18. “I’ve been through some tough things in my life,” Marie told Oprah Winfrey on ABC eight months later. “This is probably the hardest thing I’ve been through.”

4. Marie has been a NutriSystem spokesperson since 2007. The mom-of-eight credits the meal replacement plan with helping her to lose 50 pounds.

5. She married her husband Steve Craig twice. Steve and Marie first wed in 1982, but the couple called it quits three years later in 1985. Marie went on to marry again, getting hitched to second husband Brian Blosil in 1986. Sadly, they divorced in 2007. Steve and Marie reconnected and secretly dated for two years before remarrying in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in 2011, according to ABC News.